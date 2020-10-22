The Smashing Pumpkins Commemorate 25th Anniversary of MELLON COLLIE AND THE INFINITE SADNESS

With a very special one-off live virtual chat with Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin.

The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating 25 years of 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' with a very special one-off live virtual chat with Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin. Moderated by Daniel P Carter, the live Q&A and discussion is set to take place via Zoom on Friday, October 23 at 10am pt/ 1p et / 6pm gmt, and will be open to select fans to join and discuss their timeless classic. To partake in the upcoming live Q&A, click HERE. Fans are also encouraged to post their 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' memories HERE



Still standing the test of time 25 years later, and often ranked as one of the Greatest Albums of All Time by a multitude of respected critics and publications, 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' is one of the biggest selling and critically acclaimed alternative rock albums since its release in 1995. Produced by Alan Moulder, this groundbreaking 28-track classic debuted at #1 in the Billboard charts and was certified RIAA Diamond in both the U.S and Canada, receiving an impressive seven GRAMMY Award nominations (more than any other artist or band that year) and nine MTV Video Music Award nominations. Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' spawned 6 hit singles; 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings,' '1979,' 'Tonight, Tonight,' 'Zero,' Muzzle' and 'Thirty-Three.' It was released as a two-disc CD and triple LP, and is also available across all digital platforms. Listen to 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' HERE.



Revealed today, the band confirmed a 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' world arena tour, the official tour announcement was originally scheduled for the anniversary date on October 23, but has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Dates and more information to be revealed soon.



Announced today, the band confirmed a sequel concept album to 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' and MACHINA is in the works and due out late 2021. This musical themed concept album is the 3rd album in the trilogy.



The Smashing Pumpkins also recently teamed up with skateboarding streetwear collective HUF Worldwide for a limited edition capsule of co-branded goods featuring the album's iconic artwork. "Our Smashing Pumpkins collaboration pays tribute to the Mellon Collie album on its 25-year anniversary and pulls inspiration from some of SP's most influential work throughout the '90s." said HUF. The limited edition The Smashing Pumpkins x HUF capsule is available exclusively HERE



On Friday, November 27, the legendary band will be releasing their highly anticipated eleventh studio album, CYR. Produced by Billy Corgan and featuring original members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder, CYR features 20-tracks including fan favorites Cyr, The Colour of Love, Confessions of a Dopamine Addict, Wrath, Anno Satana, and Birch Grove. The band has also released 3 of 5 episodes from their animated series 'In Ashes,' the Deep Sky animated five-part series created and written by the group's founder. Set to the soundtrack of songs from the forthcoming double album, episode 1: As The Crow Flies (set to the soundtrack of The Colour of Love), episode 2: Inspirations, Aspirations (set to the soundtrack of Confessions of a Dopamine Addict) and episode 3: I'm In Love With Your God (set to the soundtrack of Anno Satana) are available to watch now exclusively on the band's official YouTube channel HERE.



Also, available exclusively from the GRAMMY Award-winning band's website, fans can now purchase high quality CYR merchandise, including exclusive LIMITED EDITION PURBLE MARBLE VINYL and a limited edition collector's CYR DELUXE BOX SET, featuring exclusive black-ice vinyl, a photo-book, art prints and poster. All available now on The Smashing Pumpkins webstore HERE.



In other news, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan will be playing a live acoustic set on October 30 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET foriHeart Alt 98.7 FM's The Woody Show. 100% of ticket proceeds go to the Movember Fountation. One of the world's leading charities changing the face of men's health. Ticket available HERE.



CYR is out worldwide on Friday, November 27th.

Pre-order/save HERE.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You