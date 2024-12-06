The Score Album For THE LOST WEEKEND: A LOVE STORY Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The score album for the documentary film "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story" is out now, featuring the original music by composer Ace Vaptsarov. This release marks the approximate one-year anniversary of the film's streaming debut, allowing audiences to experience the captivating story of John Lennon and May Pang's relationship, through its evocative score.

Premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022, the documentary chronicles the 18-month romantic relationship between John Lennon and May Pang during the early 1970s. Filled with previously unseen photos and intimate stories, the film also illustrates May's important role in renewing and strengthening John's bond with his son Julian.

Ace's score is a dynamic blend of guitar, creative sound design, and intricate orchestral themes. "Working on this score was an absolute dream," Ace shares. "Viewers have already expressed how much they've enjoyed the journey this film takes you on, and I'm happy they can now experience that through the music, or relive the emotion from a specific moment, by finding that one cue and playing it back. Music truly is the best tool we have for expressing that which words cannot."

The soundtrack is divided into two volumes, showcasing Ace's diverse musical influences and collaborations with an exceptional team.

Tracklist:

Vol. 1: Underscore

1. Opening

2. Avant-Garde

3. Fly

4. Meeting Julian

5. Phone Call

6. War is Over

7. White House

8. Lose My Job

9. Out of Control

10. Back to New York

11. Yoko Insists

12. Family

13. Incessant Calls

14. Nixon Resigns

15. Madison Square Garden

16. The End of the Beatles

17. Heaven on Earth

18. Julian and May Walk

Vol. 2: Rock 'n' Roll

1. Main Title

2. Liverpool

3. The Desert

4. Minsk Beach

5. Rock 'n' Roll Album

6. Recording Session

7. Coming to LA

8. Road Trip to Palm Springs

9. Exploring NYC

10. Getting Credits

11. John in Central Park

12. Afterparty

13. Back in the Studio

14. John and Elton Make a Bet

15. Hollywood Vampires

Ace expresses gratitude to his incredible music team, including the Budapest Symphony Orchestra for recording strings, Burak Besir and Jose Santos Aquino for performing woodwinds, Julie Elven for vocals, and Ivan Shopov for synth design. Hal Rosenfeld played the thrilling drum parts, while Matthew Wang and Daniel Wehr contributed additional music. "I'm very thankful to directors Richard Kaufman, Eve Brandstein and Stuart Samuels, as well as producer Christal Curry, and the rest of the team. And I'm especially grateful to May Pang for trusting me to provide the musical and emotional beats to her beautiful story," Ace adds.

A Berklee College of Music graduate, Ace began his career in a heavy metal band before transitioning to film scoring. He has collaborated with industry icons like Hans Zimmer, Lorne Balfe and Bear McCreary and scored films such as "Yellow Oleander," which earned the Best Score Award at the 2023 Bulgarian Film Academy Awards and "The Erl-King", which earned the Best Soundtrack Award at the 27th Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy. Currently, his score for the anti-war drama film "The Erl-King" is up for consideration for the SCL's David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent, as well as available for streaming on all preferred digital platforms.

