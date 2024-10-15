The Red Clay Strays Confirm 2025 Headline Tour in Australia and Hawaii

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Red Clay Strays will take their “These Moments Tour” to Australia and Hawaii in May with newly confirmed shows at Honolulu’s Republik, Brisbane’s The Tivoli, Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, Melbourne’s The Forum and Perth’s Metro City. Tickets for the tour will go on-sale this Friday, October 18 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found HERE.

Known for their electric live performances, The Red Clay Strays have sold out every one of their headline shows this year as well as their upcoming 2025 Canadian tour. The band will continue to perform through this fall including stops at Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Denver’s Mission Ballroom and San Diego’s SOMA among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

In the midst of a breakout year, The Red Clay Strays will release their first live album, Live At The Ryman, November 15 on RCA Records (pre-save here). Recorded last month during the band’s sold-out, three-night headline debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the album features songs from across their acclaimed cataloge. Additionally, the band is nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards (their first CMA nomination), won Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and released their new album, Made by These Moments, earlier this summer (stream/purchase here).

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. In celebration of the new music, the band was recently featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” NPR’s Weekend Edition Sunday, Bert Kreischer’s “The BertCast” and “This Past Weekend with Theo Von.”

The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar, keys), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group continues to achieve massive success with their Platinum-certified single, “Wondering Why.” With over 100 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA Playlist and six-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana Singles chart. The song also reached #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and continues to gain support across genres.

“Wondering Why” is from the band’s 2022 album, Moment of Truth, of which Billboard praised, “Lead singer Coleman’s gruff, impassioned vocal shines here as always, bolstered by the group’s exemplary musicianship,” while Rolling Stonedeclared, “the musical manifestation of the push and pull between salvation and redemption…Delta blues, gritty honky-tonk, and Sun Records rockabilly, shot through with a palpable darkness.” Since the release, The Red Clay Strays have also made their Grand Ole Opry debut and toured extensively across the country including shows with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Elle King and Turnpike Troubadours.

THE RED CLAY STRAYS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale Friday, October 18 at 10:00am local time

October 16—Atlanta, GA—Coca-Cola Roxy^ (SOLD OUT)

October 17—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle^ (SOLD OUT)

October 19—Simpsonville, SC—Greenville Country Music Festival 2024

October 31—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom^ (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern~ (SOLD OUT)

November 9—San Diego, CA—SOMA~ (SOLD OUT)

November 10—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues^ (SOLD OUT)

March 4—Vancouver, Canada—The Commodore Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

March 5—Vancouver, Canada—The Commodore Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

March 7—Tsuu’tina, Canada—Grey Eagle Resort & Casino* (SOLD OUT)

March 8—Edmonton, Canada—Midway Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

March 10—Saskatoon, Canada—Coors Event Center* (SOLD OUT)

March 11—Winnipeg, Canada—Burton Cummins Theatre* (SOLD OUT)

March 14—Toronto, Canada—HISTORY* (SOLD OUT)

March 15—Montreal, Canada—MTELUS* (SOLD OUT)

March 17—London, Canada—London Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

May 14—Honolulu, HI—Republik

May 17—Brisbane, Australia—The Tivoli

May 19—Newcastle, Australia—Bar on the Hill

May 20—Sydney, Australia—Enmore Theatre

May 22—Melbourne, Australia—The Forum

May 24—Perth, Australia—Metro City

^with special guest Tanner Usrey

~with special guest The Moss

*with special guest Brent Cobb

Photo credit: Robby Klein

