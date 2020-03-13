The Psychedelic Furs Share New Song, 'You'll Be Mine'

Seven weeks before the eagerly awaited release of The Psychedelic Furs new album, Made Of Rain, The Furs are making available the song "You'll Be Mine." This is the second new song to be lifted from their forthcoming album, alongside the breathlessly received "Don't Believe," which was made available in January. Both tracks are available to stream now and download when you preorder the album from here.

The album is available on CD, Double Gatefold LP and limited splatter and color variants as well as exclusive formats and signed options via the Official Store

Further new tracks will be unveiled in the weeks leading up to the album's release.

Made Of Rain, The Psychedelic Furs eighth album and their first in nearly thirty years, is released on May 1st 2020 . The band tour the US in April and as previously announced play their first ever show at the Royal Albert Hall in London (May 14th), with Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart as special guests, before heading to Europe and back to America for more shows. Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall are available here.

From its exhilarating opening bars, Made Of Rain is classic Psychedelic Furs in both its sound and execution. It's a joy to hear again, fresher than ever. Their peerless permutations of art, aggression and ambience drive the dynamics, and it's always been this originality which has set them apart, a cut above. The album was produced by Richard Fortus, whilst mixing duties were handled by Tim Palmer (David Bowie, U2, Robert Plant). Led by vocal and lyrical genius Richard Butler with his brother Tim on bass, The Psychedelic Furs released seven critically acclaimed studio albums - The Psychedelic Furs (1980), Talk Talk Talk (1981), Forever Now (1982), Mirror Moves (1984), Midnight To Midnight (1987), Book Of Days (1989) and World Outside (1991). They released many classic singles throughout the '80's and into the 90's, including: "Sister Europe," "Love My Way," "The Ghost In You," " Pretty In Pink," "Heaven," "Heartbreak Beat," "All That Money Wants" and "Until She Comes."

In recent years the band have toured continually completing a tour of North America in 2019 and played acclaimed shows at The Hollywood Bowl, All Points East, Hyde Park and Benicàssim. A celebrated handful of UK shows including headlining the prestigious Meltdown at the Royal Festival Hall at Robert Smith of The Cure's request. This past October, the band played a sold-out tour of the UK and Europe which culminated in a triumphant show at the Roundhouse in London.

The last few years has seen the band's legend growing, highlighted by the fact they have scored over 150 million streams of their songs worldwide. Their influence since arriving on the post-punk scorched-earth landscape four decades ago has reverberated and resonated from everyone from The Killers to REM to Foo Fighters to Bob Dylan has sung their praises.

The Psychedelic Furs are sounding stronger than ever and as anyone who's seen the band lately knows, Butler remains one of the most watchable front men in the game.

Richard Butler - Vocals / Tim Butler - Bass / Mars Williams - Saxophone / Paul Garisto Drums / Amanda Kramer - Keyboards / Rich Good - Guitar.

U.S. TOUR DATES 2020

Mon Apr 13 - Key West, FL - Key West Theater

Tue Apr 14 - FT. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Wed Apr 15 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Fri Apr 17 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Sat Apr 18 - Fort Pierce, FL - Sunrise Theatre

Sun Apr 19 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tue Apr 21 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

Wed Apr 22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Fri Apr 24 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

Sat Apr 25 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sun Apr 26 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Tue Apr 28 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Thu Apr 30 - Scottsdale, AZ - Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

Sat May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival

Wed May 6 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

Thu May 7 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst





