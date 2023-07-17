The Plugz Europe Drops 'Versace Pill' With Juicy J, Dixson Waz and Kya Ventura

A talented rapper and producer, Juicy J’s infectious beats and clever wordplay have made him a prominent figure in the world of hip-hop.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

The Plugz Europe Drops 'Versace Pill' With Juicy J, Dixson Waz and Kya Ventura

Platinum Producer The Plugz Europe has teamed up with Juicy J, Dixson Waz and Kya Ventura for another mammoth collaboration in the shape of ‘Versace Pill’ – out on July 14th via Plugz Global. 

Bringing the heat with his latest offering, ‘Versace Pill’ is a high-energy house production brimming with Latin and Urban influences. The frenetic beats provide an eclectic backdrop for legendary Memphis musician Juicy J and up-and-coming Dominican rapper Dixson Waz’s vocals. 

Having only launched his own project in 2022, it’s safe to say The Plugz Europe is making his presence in the music scene well and truly known. His list of past and upcoming collaborators reads like a who’s who of the music industry, with the likes of Gyptian, Juicy J, Pharrell Williams, Rema, and Sean Kingston just some of the superstars that have been laying down tracks in the studio with the Dutch/Algerian artist recently.

Committed to building bridges between artists from different genres, countries and cultures, with ‘Versace Pill’ Plugz continues to connect established and new talent from different corners of the globe for another popping collaboration.

A talented rapper and producer, Juicy J’s infectious beats and clever wordplay have made him a prominent figure in the world of hip-hop.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’ Photo
Sacred Bones to Release Mort Garson’s ‘Journey to the Moon and Beyond’

Highlighted singles include “Moon Journey,' the soundtrack to the live broadcast of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing, as first heard on CBS News, and “Zoos of The World,” a springy, unpredictable cut taken from a 1970 National Geographic special. 

2
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single Meant to Be Photo
Kayden Releases Mesmerizing New Single 'Meant to Be'

After captivating listeners with a string of independent releases and endearing audiences everywhere as fan favorite “Hartley” on the hit Disney Channel series The Villains of Valley View, artist, singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, and presence Kayden (Kayden Muller-Janssen) returns with a brand new single entitled “Meant To Be”.

3
Cosial Releases New Track In View Photo
Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Releasing her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April, Cosial’s coherent collection of five songs, headed by infectious lead single POOL CHALK, sketched out vivid scenes of life equally as it happened and as it seems to pass by.

4
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single Hard To Tell Photo
Sons of the Beast Return With New Single 'Hard To Tell'

SONS OF THE EAST - release their new single “Hard To Tell”, to celebrate the beginning of their worldwide tour including a run of UK dates this Summer. Filled with the Australian three-piece’s trademark exuberance and catchy melodies, “Hard To Tell” is a windows-down, road trip-ready slice of folk-pop that arrives as the first bit of new music.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK