The Plot In You Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

Ohio quartet The Plot In You - Landon Tewers [vocals], Josh Childress [guitar], Ethan Yoder [bass], and Michael Cooper [drums] - will embark on a headline North American tour this fall.

The tour kicks off on November 2 in Denver and will run through December 3 in Minneapolis. Support will come from Silent Planet, Avoid, and Cane Hill. All dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

TPIY dropped their fifth album Swan Song last year via Fearless Records. After racking up over 100 million streams and receiving praise from Billboard, Rock Sound, Alternative Press, and more, The Plot In You crafted an album that addresses the end of various things and situations in life.

It was a way for the members to expunge some negative things from their lives through their art. With this record, the band stared down years of negativity, soured friendships, disappointment, and mistakes and catalyzed those experiences into hammering distortion, towering melodies, epic production, and unapologetically cathartic lyrics. It's an album that their fans and beyond will intimately and instantly relate to.

THE PLOT IN YOU ON TOUR: WITH SILENT PLANET, CANE HILL, + AVOID

11/2 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

11/6 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

11/8 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

11/10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

11/11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

11/15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

11/16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

11/18 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

11/19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

11/22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

11/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise

11/24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre

11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

11/27 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

11/29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

11/30 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

12/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theater

12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam