The Paper Kites to Release 'Evergreen' Album for the First Time

Australian indie folk groundbreakers The Paper Kites are preparing to return to the U.S. for Austin City Limits and their previously announced support tour with Stephen Sanchez. Now, the band has announced a special, one-night-only event at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge on October 21, where, for the first time ever, they will perform the songs that comprise Evergreen from front to back.

Originally a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive, Evergreen will be available for the first time across all retailers on October 11. The vinyl compilation features The Paper Kites’ beloved debut EP Woodland and follow-up EP Young North. Included in these songs is break-out single “Bloom,” which has been certified Platinum in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Italy, and the Netherlands, and was recently performed by Kelly Clarkson for her Kellyoke series. Today, The Paper Kites boast over 1 billion combined streams across their catalog.

The band shared on social media, “The songs on Evergreen are the origin story for The Paper Kites. We see at every show how many memories have been created around these early recordings, and we can't wait to share this night with you.”

Earlier this year, The Paper Kites completed the second leg of their sold-out North American tour in support of their latest album, 2023’s At The Roadhouse. In July 2022, The Paper Kites arrived in the small regional Victoria town of Campbells Creek to transform an empty heritage building into an American-style roadhouse. Over one month, they performed a free, unannounced residency at 'The Roadhouse' to locals and passersby on Friday and Saturday evenings, while spending weekdays working on their new record in a barn on the same property. The resulting sixteen songs form a touching ode to what waits for us on the winding roads of love, loss, acceptance and wanderlust.

The Paper Kites On Tour:

Fri, Oct 11 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits (Weekend Two Only)

Sun, Oct 13 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

Tue, Oct 15 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre*

Thur, Oct 17 Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

Fri, Oct 18 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena*

Sat, Oct 19 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*

Mon, Oct 21 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge (Performing Evergreen)

Wed, Oct 23 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

Fri, Oct 25 Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat, Oct 26 St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Sun, Oct 27 Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

Tue, Oct 29 Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center – Walt Disney Theatre*

* Supporting Stephen Sanchez

THE PAPER KITES – EVERGREEN TRACKLIST:

SIDE A

Bloom

Woodland

Featherstone

Halcyon

Willow Tree March

The Mortal Boy King

SIDE B

A Maker Of My Time

Leopold Street

When Our Legs Grew Tall

Paint

Kiss The Grass

Photo credit: Natalie Somekh

