The Nowell Family Foundation And LAW Records Announce 'The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition'

LAW Records and the Nowell Family Foundation are back with an expanded edition of the critically acclaimed, fan-favorite album The House That Bradley Built. More than 30 never-before-released acoustic covers have been added to the compilation to create The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition - an impressive album with over 50 covers from the catalog of Bradley Nowell's band, Sublime, performed by 50+ bands. The Deluxe Edition will be available January 15 on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. Profits from the album will go to the Nowell Family Foundation to help build Bradley's House, an opioid abuse treatment facility in Southern California named in honor of late Sublime front man Bradley James Nowell.

The first edition of The House That Bradley Built impressively topped the charts with a debut at the #1 spot for Reggae Albums, #12 for Alternative Albums and #20 for Rock Albums on the MRC Data charts, as well as #7 for Compilation Albums, #8 for Reggae Albums and #69 for Current Albums on the Billboard charts. Critical acclaim followed with OC Music News declaring, "The compilation is a work of love." The San Diego Union-Tribune said, "While the album stands as a testament to the many professional and personal lives that Sublime touched, its potential to truly make a difference for other musicians who are struggling with addiction should prove to be its greatest achievement." So far, the album has raised over $25,000 (and counting) for the Nowell Family Foundation's rehab center.

"Bradley James Nowell died of a heroin overdose on May 25, 1996. It was a devastating loss for his family, friends and fans," comments Jim "Papa" Nowell, Bradley's father. "From this pain came a burning desire to help others who battle with opioid addiction to overcome the disease before it takes their lives. That's why we started the Nowell Family Foundation," he states.

The Nowell Family Foundation has a mission to build and sustain Bradley's House, a 6-bed opioid abuse treatment facility for economically disadvantaged and struggling musicians, and to offer free services while musicians recover. Papa Nowell reflects, "The vision for Bradley's House is to create a place of hope and healing for people in the music industry. A place where creativity can be an outlet for transformation. A place where passion can be a motivation for change. A place where music can be a source of strength." For The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition, musicians donated their time and music to take a stand against opioid abuse and to help support those battling addiction.

A true celebration of the prolific songwriter's life, the Deluxe Edition continues to highlight the Cali-reggae rock scene Bradley Nowell helped establish through his mainstream success. Bradley, along with his band Sublime, influenced a generation of musicians who continue to sonically blend mixtures of punk rock, ska and reggae. Some of these inspired artists featured on the compilation include Iration, Pepper, The Expendables, KBong (Stick Figure), Bumpin Uglies, Jason DeVore (Authority Zero), Tropidelic, The Elovaters, Passafire and more.

Reflecting back, Papa Nowell says, "Bradley's music lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans and fellow musicians. Through the combined effort of everyone who has been touched by his music, Bradley's House will happen. People will be transformed. Lives will be saved. And it will truly be the house that Bradley built. Thank you all for helping to keep my son's music alive."

In advance of the new album, LAW Records will release two singles every week leading up to the January 15 release date. The compilation will be available digitally on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. The first release of The House That Bradley Built is available as a 180 gram collector's edition two-disc vinyl set. Pre-save and pre-order at https://orcd.co/TheHouseThatBradleyBuilt_DeluxeEdition.

Track Listing

Disc 1:

1. Iration - DJs

2. Pepper - Date Rape

3. KBong - Foolish Fool

4. Kash'd Out - Slow Ride

5. Joe Sambo - 5446/Ball and Chain

6. Passafire - Greatest Hits

7. Tropidelic - Smoke Two Joints

8. Kyle Smith - Romeo

9. Mike Pinto - Superstar Punani

10. Shane Hall - Under My Voodoo

11. Seranation - Ebin

12. Ethan Tucker - Stepping Razor

13. Mic Dangerously - Freeway Time in

LA County Jail

14. Cheers to Nothing - We're Only Gonna Die

15. Falling Idols - Falling Idols

16. Tomorrows Bad Seeds - Get Out

Disc 2:

1. Naughty Don - Ruca

2. The Expendables - Wrong Way

3. Fortunate Youth - Jailhouse

4. The Elovaters - Get Ready

5. E.N Young - Pawn Shop

6. Fayuca - Caress Me Down

7. Roots of Creation - Roots of Creation

8. The Supervillains - What Happened

9. Jason DeVore of Authority Zero - April 29th, 1992

10. theLine - Ebin

11. Bad Cop / Bad Cop - All You Need

12. Buck-O-Nine - Burritos

13. Bumpin Uglies - Same in the End

14. Through The Roots - Real Situation

15. Save Ferris - Santeria

16. Bret Bollinger - Mary

Disc 3:

1. Common Kings - Garden Grove

2. Descendents - Hope

3. Long Beach Dub Allstars - Little District

4. Half Pint - Lovin'

5. Pepper - Work That We Do

6. Johnny Cosmic - 40 oz. to Freedom

7. Trevor Young of SOJA - Santeria

8. HIRIE - Saw Red

9. Mad Caddies - New Song

10. The Skints - Get Ready

11. Cydeways - Let's Go Get Stoned

12. The Movement - Get Out

13. Leilani Wolfgramm - New Realization

14. Ballyhoo! - S.T.P.

15. O.A.R. - Badfish

16. Vana Liya - The Ballad of Johnny Butt

17. The Expanders - Scarlet Begonias

18. Jim Lindberg of Pennywise - Boss D.J.

19. RAS 1 - Right Back

20. Tunnel Vision - Pool Shark

21. Nice Mike - Don't Push

22. Bert Susanka of The Ziggens - Big Salty Tears

23. Jim and Jake Nowell - Rivers of Babylon

About the Nowell Family Foundation

Inspired by late Sublime front man Bradley Nowell, the Nowell Family Foundation provides addiction recovery services to the music community through the combined strength of the industry and those who have been touched by the power of music.

The Nowell Family Foundation is raising funds to open Bradley's House, a six-bed recovery facility that will provide treatment for people in the music industry with opiate addiction, regardless of their financial situation. The goal is to offer a top level of clinical care, including medical detox and the ability to treat the most acute cases, through nationwide partnerships.

The Nowell Family Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation.

