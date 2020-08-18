The Native Sibling Reveal New Single 'Growth'

Listen on Spotify now!

Indie Folk duo, The Native Sibling, have released a new song titled "Growth."

Listen in on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/track/0TVFCP4LM2CTn4uOhdQP4k?si=yXum4yiqRoyWmn6VP6xuew

The duo shares of the track: "Kaylee initially brought this idea to the table, which evolved in the process between her and Ryan to be a bit more uptempo and playful. Listening to a lot of Feist and springtime bursting were the first influences. The cheap wind chimes on my porch came to life in the imagery of them dancing with the wind in a beautiful and untethered dance (Kaylee). We wanted a song that brought light and noticed the small beautiful - which is something that we hope will resonate with people more than ever in our current world. The driving force of the change in seasons is always a reminder of renewal and the small bits of growth each day that accumulate into something beautiful. However, sometimes this growth can seem daunting or unnoticed in the daily. Perhaps the changes are happening whether we feel ready or not. Maybe its more of an unraveling without clear direction? There is faith required from us to believe that the changes which are out of our hands have a purpose to shape us into who we are intended to be."

The Native Sibling is characterized by the strength in both Ryan and Kaylee's voices. They support one another and lend sensitivity in a way that embodies their sibling connection. Their melodies and lyrics meet at the intersection of hope and sorrow - describing relationships, faith, doubts, and circumstances that we all can relate to.

