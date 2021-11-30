The Music Of Cream Announces 2022 USA Tour

In April of 2022 after select shows in Europe,The Music of Cream returns to the USA with a 50 plus city tour kicking off in Florida. All dates are now on sale. http://www.musicofcream.com

The Music of Cream is the pedigree of hallowed '60s power trio Cream, featuring Ginger Baker's son, drummer Kofi Bakerand Eric Clapton's nephew, guitarist and lead vocalist, Will Johns.

This new show, following in the footsteps of their highly acclaimed '50th Anniversary World Tour' across 2017/18/19, sees The Music of Cream perform the original band's landmark 1967 recording of Disraeli Gears in its entirety during the first set. 'Clapton Classics' will follow in the second, including hits like Cocaine, Layla, Crossroads, & Wonderful Tonight, as well as Blind Faith's Presence of The Lord, Do What You Like &Can't Find My Way Home.

Bakerand Johns played with Eric Clapton, his band, and a myriad of top musicians at the Ginger Baker Tribute concert in London just before Covid struck in February 2020. Guests included Steve Winwood, Roger Waters, Ronnie Wood, Kenney Jones, Nile Rodgers, and Paul Carrack.

Johns recalls the moment Eric Clapton expressed his enthusiasm for continuing the legacy."During rehearsals, Eric turned to me and said, 'I'm pleased that you guys will continue to fly the flag.' Naturally, I was thrilled."

Baker adds that the show with Eric was really "the best send-off my dad could have wished for. It was great to be involved. Eric is such a good guy. After playing with him, it makes so much sense to be heading out to continue not only Dad's legacy, but to celebrate Eric's music too.

I managed to spend time with my dad a few days before he passed away back in October 2019, just ahead of our first U.K. Tour. He was also really pleased to hear we were out celebrating the music he loved so much", adds Kofi.

Disraeli Gears defined the era in which it was written. The album, featuring the singles Sunshine of Your Love and Strange Brew reached #5 on the UK Albums Chart and ultimately became a platinum-seller in the U.S. where it reached #4 on the Billboard Chart.

The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and Rolling Stone magazine included Disraeli Gears in their list of the Top 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

"To follow our 50th Anniversary Tour, it was a no-brainer to go out and play Disraeli Gears" says Baker. "There are songs on that album that are quite different; they wanted to challenge everything back then! Why Disraeli Gears? "That's easy", says Johns. "It was the birth of the wah-wah pedal, and you gotta love the wah-wah!

The upcoming Music of Cream shows continue a unique celebration of the legendary music and legacy their family members created and have continued to create, for over half a century. With photographs and footage never seen before, personal stories and anecdotes to be shared, this is an evening that any fan of Cream and Eric Clapton should not miss!