Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Murlocs Announce New Album 'Rapscallion'

The Murlocs Announce New Album 'Rapscallion'

The new album will be released on September 16.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  

Hailing from Melbourne, 60's tinged psych-rock punks The Murlocs have announced their brand new studio album, Rapscallion, due out September 16 on ATO Records. Strapped with fuzzy guitar licks, feverish bass and psychedelic brightness, the 12-track collection is a coming-of-age novel in an album form.

The wildly squalid odyssey populated by an outrageous cast of misfit characters - teenage vagabonds and small-time criminals, junkyard dwellers and truck-stop transients - is partly inspired by frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith's own adolescence as a nomadic skate kid. Their most magnificently heavy work yet, the result is an endlessly enthralling album equally steeped in danger and delirium and the wide-eyed romanticism of youth.

Following the nameless hero through an ill-fated adventure as a train stow-away, a turn of events leads listeners to lead single "Virgin Criminal" and its frenetically giddy, fuzzed-out account of his initiation into a crew of young bandits. "It's about him doing his first crime, ripping off a convenience store, and getting off on the thrill of being an outlaw," says Kenny-Smith.

Self-produced by the band in the early stages of the pandemic, Rapscallion was recorded remotely in the home studios of Kenny-Smith (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Callum Shortal (guitar), Matt Blach (drums), Cook Craig (bass), and Tim Karmouche (keys). A truly dynamic musical collective, all five members also perform in other bands: Kenny-Smith and Craig each play in the globally beloved King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Shortal plays guitar in ORB, and Karmouche and Blach are frontmen for Crepes and Beans, respectively.

In a departure from the effusive garage-rock of 2021's Bittersweet Demons, the album's musical DNA contains strains of stoner-metal and the more primitive edge of post-punk. Despite that darker and more formidable sound, The Murlocs instill every track with the freewheeling energy they've brought to the stage while supporting such acts as Pixies, Stephen Malkmus and The Jicks, Ty Segall and Thee Oh Sees. Today, the band is thrilled to announce an extensive North American tour kicking off at LEVITATION in Austin, TX and making stops in NYC, Philadelphia, Seattle, LA, Chicago and more. Tickets go on-sale July 15 @ 9amPT/12pmET.

Listen to the new single here:

North American Tour Dates

10/29: Austin, TX @ LEVITATION ^
Stubb's Outdoor - Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/31: Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #
11/2: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
11/9: New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
11/10: Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
11/11: Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre *
11/12: Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club *
11/14: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *
11/15: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
11/16: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *
11/17: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge *
11/18: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
11/20: Boise, ID @ Neurolux *
11/22: Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
11/23: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
11/25: Portland, OR @ Star Theater *
11/27: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
11/28: Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's *
11/29: Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe's *
12/2: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

^ w/ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
# w/ King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Leah Senior
* w/ Grace Cummings

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).