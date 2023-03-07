Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Moss Announce Headline May Tour Dates

The group also announced SXSW appearances.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The Moss recently wrapped up a nearly sold out western U.S. headline tour, quickly earning a rapturous fanbase with their euphoric live show and the recent release of their Insomnia EP on S-Curve / Hollywood Records.

The band is thrilled to connect with new fans across the country as they announce a headlining national spring tour and SXSW appearances today, landing just before they hit the road on a co-headlining March tour with almost monday.

EP title track "Insomnia" has become a breakout single for the band following major support from key Alternative radio outlets and cracking the Alternative Radio Top 20 at #17* and approaching 10M global streams with playlist support including Spotify (ALT NOW), Apple (ALT CTRL) + Amazon Music (Alternative Hits).

Hailed for bringing their youthful exuberance and alternative-rock swagger to the studio and the stage and earning acclaim spanning Under The Radar, The Alternative, LADYGUNN, Earmilk, Atwood & Ones To Watch, the band's unique blend of indie surf-pop, grunge-rock and '60s-blues quickly caught on as the band actively curated a community of inclusivity and environmentalism.

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss. The band's blazing success has landed them on a number of festivals this past year including Life Is Beautiful and The Festival at Sandpoint as well as landing on Pandora's Artists to Watch in 2023.

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

# = w/ almost monday

SXSW

3/16: Planetary Group SXSW showcase @ Valhalla, 3:30pm (710 Red River St)

3/16: Jam in the Van SXSW showcase @ Armadillo Den, 10pm (10106 Menchaca Rd)

3/17: Waterloo Records SXSW showcase @ Waterloo Records, 3pm (600 N Lamar Blvd)

3/18: Do512 The Big One SXSW showcase @ Far Out Lounge (8504 S. Congress)

3/18: Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion SXSW showcase @ Empire Garage Outdoors, 8pm (606 E 7th St)

March

3/4: Aspen, CO @ Bud Light Hi Fi Concert Series w/ Mt. Joy

3/20: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues #

3/22: New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues #

3/23: Memphis, TN @ Growlers #

3/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) #

May

5/12-5/14: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/18: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

5/19: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/20: Madison, WI @ The Terrace, The University of Wisconsin-Madison Memorial Union

5/22: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

5/23: Syracuse, NY @ Funk 'n Waffles

5/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show)

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



