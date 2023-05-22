The Milk Carton Kids Set North American Tour Dates in Celebration of New Record

Grammy nominated duo The Milk Carton Kids’ new record I Only See The Moon is out now to critical acclaim on Far Cry Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers.

In celebration of the new release, the band is set to tour the U.S. this fall with stops including New York’s Beacon Theatre, Chicago’s Thalia Hall, Washington, D.C.’s Union Stage and more. Tickets are available for pre-sale via the band and Spotify on May 23 and promoter pre-sales kick off May 24, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning May 25 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

The fall tour also includes a performance at the first ever Los Angeles Folk Festival, which the band is producing in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil) at The Ford October 7-8. The Milk Carton Kids will headline the festival alongside critically acclaimed artists Waxahatchee, Sierra Ferrell, Valerie June, Davíd Garza & Freaklórico, Haley Heynderickx, Tré Burt, Willie Watson and a number of very special guests. Tickets are available HERE.

With the festival, the band aims to bring a proper folk festival to their hometown and draw a line connecting the folk community from the collaborative Laurel Canyon scene of the 1960’s to the community of musicians and comedians working today at venues like L.A.’s Largo.

“Both of us have now lived enough life to understand that maybe one of the purposes we were put on Earth for is to sing together, to write songs together, to make music together,” notes guitarist/vocalist Kenneth Pattengale. “It has truly provided a direction for our lives.” Guitarist/vocalist Joey Ryan adds, “It’s like a successful marriage in that there’s always been enough there between us collaboratively in the way that we work together, sing together, play together. It’s a very special thing. And I don’t think we ever took that for granted.”

Founded in 2011, The Milk Carton Kids swiftly emerged as a major force in the American folk tradition, blending ethereal harmonies and intricate musicianship with a uniquely powerful brand of contemporary songcraft. 2013’s ANTI- debut The Ash & Clay proved their national breakthrough, earning The Milk Carton Kids their first Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album.

A second Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Performance followed in 2015 for the track “The City of Our Lady” from band’s acclaimed third studio album, Monterey, and 2018’s All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do was nominated for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The band’s most recent album, 2019’s The Only Ones (out now via Far Cry Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers), was the subject of extensive praise, with Rolling Stone proclaiming that “Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan get back to the beautiful basics with The Only Ones,” while NPR’s “World Café” noted that “even though Joey and Kenneth are not related, their voices together create a sibling-like harmony...the duo has a strong sense of respect and reverence for the musical traditions that they've grown from.”

I ONLY SEE THE MOON TOUR

June 2—Kerrville, TX—Kerrville Folk Festival

July 25-28—Big Indian, NY—Sad Songs Summer Camp

August 20—Manchester Center, VT—Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots

September 9—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle

September 10—Washington, DC—Union Stage

September 12—Philadelphia, PA—World Café Live

September 13—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Café and Music Hall

September 14—Detroit, MI—El Club

September 15—Cleveland Heights, OH—Grog Shop

September 17—Columbus, OH—A&R Music Bar

September 18—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall

September 19—Lexington, KY—The Burl

October 8—Los Angeles, CA—Los Angeles Folk Festival

October 10—San Francisco, CA—The Independent

October 12—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater

October 13—Seattle, WA—St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral

October 14—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre

October 16—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall*

October 17—Montreal, QC—MTELUS*

October 18—Kingston, NY—Broadway Theatre at UPAC*

October 21—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 22—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 23—New York, NY—Beacon Theatre*

November 4—Moab, UT—Moab Folk Festival

November 5—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf

November 8—Austin, TX—Antone’s

November 9—Dallas, TX—Studio at The Factory

November 10—Houston, TX—Last Concert Café

January 29—Asheville, NC—Orange Peel

January 30—Atlanta, GA—Buckhead Theatre

February 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

*with Gregory Alan Isakov

Photo credit: Brendan Pattengale