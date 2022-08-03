The Midnight Release New Single 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The new album will be released on September 9.

Aug. 3, 2022  

The Midnight kick off August with the release of "Brooklyn. Friday. Love." - the infectious new single from the band's forthcoming full-length studio album Heroes - due out September 9th, 2022 via Counter Records.

The Midnight creates a nostalgic, yet refreshing weekend anthem in "Brooklyn. Friday. Love." Between the vibrant synths, pulsing bass line, and soaring saxophone lead, the instrumentation is reminiscent of an 80s classic. While the clever lyrics bring us back to a simpler time, the vocal delivery and overall production breathe new life into this single, delivering something to the table for generations new and old.

"Brooklyn. Friday. Love." is the fourth single to be released ahead of the band's new LP Heroes and follows "Avalanche," "Heartbeat," and "Change Your Heart or Die." These are songs about togetherness and trials won by love and these are the kind of songs The Midnight delivers on their new album.

Heroes faces the feeling of being alone by inviting the whole world to dance under one roof. It's an album that celebrates the connected nature of man, the way we overcome loss by coming together under one sky and howling at the moon; drinking, hugging, laughing, and singing songs at the top of our lungs.

The Midnight was started by Atlanta-based, Southern-born singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and LA-based, Danish-bred drummer and producer Tim McEwan and is rounded out by Lelia Broussard on bass, Royce Whittaker on guitar, and Justin Klunk on saxophone and synth. This trio have storied histories of their own.

Klunk has performed on stage with Saint Motel and Ariana Grande, Broussard wrote and performed a song for the 2021 blockbuster Cruella, has been featured in adverts for Nike, Google, Pepsi, and Samsung and has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Voice. Whittaker has served as musical director for rap star Megan Thee Stallion and Canadian singer Lights.

The expanded line-up has given The Midnight the ability to grow way beyond their synth-heavy beginnings and create music that showcases their ability to write soaring and emotive songs with arena rock chords and infectious pop hooks.

Heroes is set to drop September 9th via Counter Records, just ahead of the band's biggest headline tour yet, confirmed dates below and you can pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV
9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO
9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO
9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT
9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID
9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA
9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR
10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA
10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA
10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ
10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ
10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX
10/9 @ Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, OK
10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO
10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO
10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL
10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA
10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX



