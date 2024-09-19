The Lyricals Open Eyes and Minds in New Single 'I Want To Make You Mine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alternative Rock Band The Lyricals surprise with their new release 'I Want To Make You Mine'. The single follows their highly successful singles 'Scoundrel Church' and 'Last Call' which both gained frequent radio airplay across many UK stations.

In 'I Want To Make You Mine,' the duo dives deep into the emotional journey of taking a bold step in romance. It's a song about courage, crossing the delicate line between friendship and love.

The band shares: "It's about a situation many are familiar with. It's you and that special person...you know how you feel but you don't know if they feel the same. The song is about taking the leap and having the courage to cross the line between friendship and romance."

The single incorporates the band's guitar driven sound from previous releases and blends in mesmerising synths to bring back elements of their earlier electronic sound.

The Lyricals started as an electronic duo but have always loved and identified with rock music. Now, their aim is to blend rock and electronic sounds into crazy, unique songs and 'Make You Mine' is their most personal and meaningful release to date.

