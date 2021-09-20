The Lumineers Return With New Single 'Brightside'

The Lumineers have announced the release of their eagerly awaited new album. BRIGHTSIDE arrives Friday, January 14, 2022.

The two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band's fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE is heralded by today's premiere of the vibrant first single and title track, "BRIGHTSIDE," available now at all DSPs and streaming services; watch the official visualizer below!

Produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, BRIGHTSIDE marks The Lumineers' first new music in more than two years as well as the band's most joyous and spontaneous piece of work thus far.

The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the eclectic, effervescent instrumentation, with Baron on a wide variety of keyboards and backing vocals and more by Simone Felice, touring members Byron Isaacs and Lauren Jacobson, famed backing singer Cindy Mizelle (Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews Band), The Felice Brothers' James Felice, and acclaimed singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth.

Along with their two Grammy Award nominations, the past decade has seen The Lumineers earn a broad array of other honors, including five Billboard Music Awards nominations, and a pair of Americana Music Honors & Awards nominations. Widely hailed for their energetic but intimate live shows, the band have traveled the world on a number of sold-out tours while also performing top-billed sets at such legendary global events as Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, Splendour in the Grass, and Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts, to name but a few.

Listen to the new track here: