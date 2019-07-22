The Lumineers Release Video For IT WASN'T EASY TO BE HAPPY FOR YOU

The Lumineers have released the music video for "It Wasn't Easy To Be Happy For You," a song off their upcoming album III out September 13 on Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada and Decca Records for the rest of the world. The upcoming album is a cinematic narrative told in three chapters, with songs from each chapter focusing on one primary character out of three generations of the fictional Sparks family. Each chapter is being released as an audio EP within the full-length album. Songs and videos from Chapter I, Gloria Sparks were released this past spring, and "It Wasn't Easy To Be Happy For You" marks the first release from the second chapter Junior Sparks, the grandson of the aforementioned Gloria. Chapter III will revolve around Gloria's son, "Jimmy Sparks."

"Leader Of The Landslide", the next song from Junior Sparks will be released on August 2 with a video for it coming August 5, and the chapter's third song "Left For Denver" will be available on August 16 with the video coming August 19. All the videos for III are directed by Kevin Phillips and produced by Neighborhood Watch. Phillips is known for his filmsSuper Dark Times and Too Cool For School. The video stars Charlie Tahan (Super Dark Times, Ozark) and Emily Kimball (Undeserved, Bad Samaritan).

Watch the video here:

III is the third album by two-time GRAMMY-nominated band The Lumineers whose line up is original members and songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites plus Lauren Jacobson, Stelth Ulvang, Byron Isaacs and Brandon Miller. III follows two platinum albums, the 2012 self-titled debut and the 2016 sophomore album Cleopatra. "Gloria," which Jon Pareles picked for the New York Times playlist upon release of its video, has topped the charts at three formats: Alternative, Triple A and Americana, and it follows the band's tremendous legacy at radio including 18 #1 hits on various radio formats. The band has sold out tours across the world, with over 300,000 tickets sold on 2017's Cleopatra World Tour and ended with 27 sold out arena shows.

The band has begun touring for III, headlining festivals like Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Splendour in the Grass and Hangout, while also playing small intimate underplays in cities like Hattiesburg, MS; Birmingham, AL, Milwaukee, WI; and Brooklyn, NY. In the fall the band will play their biggest shows ever in the UK, headlining The O2 Arena London, Manchester Arena, The SSE Hydro Glasgow and dates across Europe including 3Arena Dublin, Le Zenith Paris and Verti Music Hall Berlin. The band will also continue doing festivals this summer including Fuji Rock, Osheaga, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Sea.Hear.Now and more. Headline tour dates in the US and Canada have not yet been announced.





