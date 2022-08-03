The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'

The London Suede have released "15 Again," the powerful new single taken from their forthcoming studio album Autofiction, described as "a song about falling in love with life for the first time" by Brett Anderson.

Premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music today, "15 Again" follows "She Still Leads Me On," the bold new album opener The London Suede debuted live on stage in a surprise performance in Brussels and live streamed for fans. The song has been a mainstay on the BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music playlists, described as "classic Suede" by The Sunday Times Culture, a "no frills, power driven tune" by The i Newspaper, "a virile, teasing return" by CLASH, and "possibly the most celebratory song they've ever written" by The Quietus.

Autofiction is The London Suede's ninth studio album, and sees the band deciding to go back to basics in moves that recall their most formative days. Whilst writing the songs that would make up the album, Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling schlepped to a rehearsal studio in deserted Kings Cross to collect a key, hump their own gear, set up and start playing.

Recorded live at Konk studios in North London, The London Suede teamed with long-time collaborator Ed Buller. Ed first worked with the band producing their debut single "The Drowners," which sees its 30th anniversary this year.

"Autofiction has a natural freshness, it's where we want to be," says Brett Anderson. And where The London Suede want to be is, in a way, the same place as they were when they began 30 years ago - a group of people living off the raw sensation of creating music together in a room.

This natural freshness can be heard anew in "15 Again." "When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you're hanging on for dear life," bass player Mat Osman adds.

The London Suede will perform a series of very special Autofiction live shows in September and October 2022 taking in some of the UK and Europe's most intimate venues. Following two nights at London's Electric Ballroom, which sold out in twenty seconds upon the new album announcement, The London Suede will perform the album in full at select venues across Europe following a series of in-store concerts and signing appearances at UK record shops in September.

Listen to the new single here:

September 2022 UK Record Shop Tour

15 Banquet Records, Kingston (live performance) SOLD OUT

16 Rough Trade East, Shoreditch (live performance) SOLD OUT

17 Crash Records/Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (live performance) SOLD OUT

18 Rough Trade / Fleece, Bristol (live performance) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Liverpool (signing and Q&A) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Manchester (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Bear Tree Records, Sheffield (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Rough Trade, Nottingham (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Truck Records, Oxford (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Fopp, Cambridge (signing) SOLD OUT

22 Vinilo, Southampton (signing) SOLD OUT

22 HMV, Portsmouth (signing) SOLD OUT

October 2022 Intimate UK/EU Tour Dates

05 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

06 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

08 Melkweg - Oude Zaal, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

10 La Maroquinerie, Paris SOLD OUT

11 Gloria-Theatre, Cologne

12 Gruenspan, Hamburg