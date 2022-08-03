Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'

The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'

The group's new album will be released on September 16.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 3, 2022  

The London Suede have released "15 Again," the powerful new single taken from their forthcoming studio album Autofiction, described as "a song about falling in love with life for the first time" by Brett Anderson.

Premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music today, "15 Again" follows "She Still Leads Me On," the bold new album opener The London Suede debuted live on stage in a surprise performance in Brussels and live streamed for fans. The song has been a mainstay on the BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music playlists, described as "classic Suede" by The Sunday Times Culture, a "no frills, power driven tune" by The i Newspaper, "a virile, teasing return" by CLASH, and "possibly the most celebratory song they've ever written" by The Quietus.

Autofiction is The London Suede's ninth studio album, and sees the band deciding to go back to basics in moves that recall their most formative days. Whilst writing the songs that would make up the album, Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling schlepped to a rehearsal studio in deserted Kings Cross to collect a key, hump their own gear, set up and start playing.

Recorded live at Konk studios in North London, The London Suede teamed with long-time collaborator Ed Buller. Ed first worked with the band producing their debut single "The Drowners," which sees its 30th anniversary this year.

"Autofiction has a natural freshness, it's where we want to be," says Brett Anderson. And where The London Suede want to be is, in a way, the same place as they were when they began 30 years ago - a group of people living off the raw sensation of creating music together in a room.

This natural freshness can be heard anew in "15 Again." "When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you're hanging on for dear life," bass player Mat Osman adds.

The London Suede will perform a series of very special Autofiction live shows in September and October 2022 taking in some of the UK and Europe's most intimate venues. Following two nights at London's Electric Ballroom, which sold out in twenty seconds upon the new album announcement, The London Suede will perform the album in full at select venues across Europe following a series of in-store concerts and signing appearances at UK record shops in September.

Listen to the new single here:

September 2022 UK Record Shop Tour

15 Banquet Records, Kingston (live performance) SOLD OUT

16 Rough Trade East, Shoreditch (live performance) SOLD OUT

17 Crash Records/Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (live performance) SOLD OUT

18 Rough Trade / Fleece, Bristol (live performance) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Liverpool (signing and Q&A) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Manchester (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Bear Tree Records, Sheffield (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Rough Trade, Nottingham (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Truck Records, Oxford (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Fopp, Cambridge (signing) SOLD OUT

22 Vinilo, Southampton (signing) SOLD OUT

22 HMV, Portsmouth (signing) SOLD OUT

October 2022 Intimate UK/EU Tour Dates

05 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

06 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

08 Melkweg - Oude Zaal, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

10 La Maroquinerie, Paris SOLD OUT

11 Gloria-Theatre, Cologne

12 Gruenspan, Hamburg



Related Stories View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


BILLY JOEL: LIVE AT YANKEE STADIUM to Be Broadcast in Cinemas
August 3, 2022

The new version of the film includes a never-before-released performance of “Uptown Girl,” interviews with Billy Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production. The hit-filled set list also includes “Piano Man,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” “New York State Of Mind,” “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant,” “Shout,” and more. 
Princess Chelsea Releases New Single 'The Forest'
August 3, 2022

Princess Chelsea delivers her latest single “The Forest”. Recorded live at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, “The Forest” is an outcry into the void. The track's release comes with a music video (DP Bridget McCarthy), which shows a glimpse into Chelsea and her band’s experience recording the track at ‘The Lab’ studios in Auckland, New Zealand. 
Kings Elliot Announces New EP 'Bored of the Circus'
August 3, 2022

London-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Kings Elliot revealed the release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore EP Bored of the Circus (via Verve Forecast/Interscope). The announcement comes alongside the release of Elliot’s incredible single and video “Butterfly Pen.” Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Sad Night Dynamite Return With New Single 'What Does That Make Me?'
August 3, 2022

Sad Night Dynamite continue to rise as one of the UK’s most exciting and unusual breakout bands. Across their Volume I and Volume II mixtapes, childhood friends Archie Blagden and Josh Greacen have built a distinct sound, which, on “What Does That Make Me?,” they continue to push into new territories. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
The London Suede Release New Single '15 Again'
August 3, 2022

The London Suede have released “15 Again,” the powerful new single taken from their forthcoming studio album Autofiction. Premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music today, “15 Again” follows “She Still Leads Me On,” the bold new album opener The London Suede debuted live on stage in a surprise performance in Brussels. Plus, check out tour dates!