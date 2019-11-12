The Lil Smokies To Release Third Studio Album 'Tornillo' on Jan. 24

Montana-based rising stars, The Lil Smokies, have just announced the release of their third studio album, Tornillo, on January 24, 2020. Recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX, with producer-engineer Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses, Midland) Tornillo is a focused and refined representation of the sound The Lil Smokies have become known for. Their dynamic musicianship, anthemic songs, and packed tour schedule have launched The Lil Smokies' career, checking off goals many musicians dream of; Telluride Bluegrass, Red Rocks, and millions of streams on Spotify, to name a few. Comprised of Matt Cornette (banjo), Andy Dunnigan (vocals, dobro), Scott Parker (bass), Matt "Rev" Rieger (guitar, vocals) and Jake Simpson (fiddle, vocals), The Lil Smokies' camaraderie on stage is every bit a reflection of their bond off stage. "We're all best friends, and I really do mean that with sincerity," Dunnigan says. In addition to the new release, The Lil Smokies have also just announced a lengthy Winter/Spring tour throughout the US and Canada. A full list of dates can be found below.

On Tornillo, The Lil Smokies dove deep into their well of influences-most notably Laurel Canyon songwriters from the 1970s-and used their traditional string band instruments to craft very non-traditional songs and arrangements. Throughout the album's eleven tracks the band found themselves trekking into new sonic territory. With Reynolds' guidance, hints of drums, baritone guitar, and synth pads wove their way into the band's usual instrumentation. With the goal to enhance the songs, never overwhelming them, The Lil Smokies used their last few days in the studio to experiment, eventually going deep enough to find themselves tracking one of Billy Gibbons' (ZZ Top) electric guitars through an amplifier previously used by the industrial band Ministry.

As one of the centerpieces of the album, "Carry Me" offers magnificent musicianship and eludes to the distance that is created by life on the road. Dunnigan explains, "It's about the dreams we have, and what we go through to make those dreams live on."While that longing for a sense of home permeates Tornillo, the band also found inspiration in unlikely places. For example, "Giant" was written after Dunnigan watched a documentary about Andre the Giant and his struggles with living in the public eye. Other songs, like "Fortunes" and "True Blues," are less obvious in their origins, which is intentional. "I like having a little bit of ambiguity in songs, using some impressionistic lyrics, and making it sparse," Dunnigan says. Another common thread weaves through the entirety of Tornillo; room for the music to breathe. "It seems like over time we're learning that it's not the more you play, but the tastefulness and space in between the notes that can pull that emotion out," says Dunnigan. The band attributes a lot of that space and emotion to the outdoors, where they recharge and find their inspiration.

The album closes with the title track, "Tornillo." Having gone through a few different arrangement ideas for "Tornillo," The Lil Smokies eventually landed on a simple, uplifting piano arrangement to carry the album home. "Although initially inspired by an article on simulation theory, Tornillo was written for my girlfriend," says Dunnigan. But the song can just as easily be interpreted as a love letter to the town of Tornillo and the band's experience on the 2300-acre pecan orchard which houses the Sonic Ranch studio.

"Our time there encapsulates all of the good things about being in a band and making music," Dunnigan says. "The word 'tornillo' in its literal definition means a screw or a bolt. That's exactly what this experience in the studio did for us as a band. We really came together and worked as a unit, and we got back to those reasons why we do this." The transcendent vibe of Sonic Ranch ultimately helped the band recalibrate, resulting in an album that's both exhilarating and introspective.

Catch The Lil Smokies On Tour:

Dec. 19 - Breckenridge, CO - Riverwalk Center

Dec. 20 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Dec. 21 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

Dec. 27-29 - Whitefish, MT - Great Northern

Dec. 31 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Jan. 23 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Jan. 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret

Jan. 25 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Jan. 31 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

Feb. 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Feb. 6-7 - Durango, CO - Animas City Theatre

Feb. 9 - Crested Butte, CO - Public House

Feb. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - State Room

Mar. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle

Mar. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

Mar. 7 - D.C. - 9:30 Club

Mar. 11 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

Mar. 12 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Lounge

Mar. 14 - Jay, VT - Jay Peak Resort

Mar. 27-29 Squaw Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass

Apr. 8 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Apr. 9-10 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Apr. 16 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Drawing on the energy of a rock band and the Laurel Canyon songwriting of the '70s, The Lil Smokies are reimagining their approach to roots music on Tornillo, named for the remote Texas town where the album was recorded. Produced by Bill Reynolds (The Avett Brothers, Band of Horses), Tornillo is the band's third studio album. Formed in Missoula, Montana, The Lil Smokies' lineup features Matt Cornette (banjo), Andy Dunnigan (vocals, dobro), Scott Parker (bass), Matt "Rev" Rieger (guitar, vocals) and Jake Simpson (fiddle, vocals). Building a national following through constant touring, they have performed at Red Rocks, LOCKN', High Sierra, Telluride, Bourbon & Beyond and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories