The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show

Japanese rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS announced today that they will be postponing their upcoming Los Angeles concert, which was scheduled for November 29 at YouTube Theater, citing unforeseen circumstances.

The concert was to be THE LAST ROCKSTARS' only U.S. stop for their Fall 2023 “Psycho Love” tour, following concerts earlier this year in Tokyo, Los Angeles, and New York.

The band will return to Los Angeles on August 29, 2024 for the show at YouTube Theater, with more international dates to be confirmed.

Band leader YOSHIKI said, “We're very very very sorry for the inconvenience. We owe it to our fans to give them the best possible show every time. We'll do our best when we come back next year.”

Ticket holders will receive official notification from Live Nation in the next few days with instructions and more information.