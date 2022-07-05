The Krayolas Unleash Lost 'Bubblegum Soul' Debut Album 'Happy Go Lucky' on Neon Orange Vinyl

Box Records and Saustex bring you 'Happy Go Lucky' the second archival release from San Antonio's Krayolas.

The first single from the album is 'All of the Time' - songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Hector Saldana recalls: "All of the Time" was a favorite of Kim Fowley (Runaways manager/producer) and Greg Shaw (Bomp! Magazine & Records). Both wanted to sign us. Barry and I met with them in L.A. in summer 1979. They liked the garage, pop-punk sound. Shaw wanted every one of our songs to sound like that."

Contemporarily the band is often heard on Little Steven's Underground Garage on Sirius XM and these lovingly restored recordings will take you back to the dawn of the MTV era...brimming with excitement and possibility the band folded Latin R&B, Motown and the poppier side of their sixties chart-making heroes into their already well defined garage and power pop sound with the help of the legendary original West Side Horns.

Imagine Dexy's Midnight Runners debut 'Searching For The Young Soul Rebels' if rendered more slickly by Texans as a starting point. Fully half the tracks were culled from 1982 masters that were thought lost for good and now see their first release.

The limited edition Neon Orange LP in gatefold package is sure to be one of the most collectible records of the year. Pre-order here.

Listen to the album here: