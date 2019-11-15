The Killers Reveal New Album Title IMPLODING THE MIRAGE Out This Spring

THE KILLERS today announce a major UK and Ireland stadium tour, along with the confirmation of their eagerly awaited sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which will be released in Spring 2020 on UMG. The band, whose most recent UK visit included their triumphant Glastonbury 2019 headline set will embark on a string of dates in the largest venues of their career to date in May/June 2020.

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Blossoms (dates marked **), Sam Fender (dates marked ^^) and Manic Street Preachers (dates marked ##). All dates below.

Since the release of their 2004 debut, Hot Fuss, with its now-classic breakthrough singles "Mr Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me", Las Vegas' The Killers have gone on to sell 28 million albums, headline stadiums and festivals around the world and win dozens of accolades globally.

Hot Fuss' follow up, Sam's Town, a love letter of sorts to the band's hometown, was released in 2006 and featured "When You Were Young" and "Read My Mind". Third studio album, Day & Age, was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2008, anchored by the massive global hit, "Human". 2012's Battle Born then saw them expand their world tour into countries they've never visited before, and ultimately headlining a sold out Wembley Stadium, one of the most significant and memorable shows of their career.

The Killers' most recent LP, Wonderful Wonderful, was released in September 2017 and saw the group achieve a record breaking fifth consecutive UK #1, also topping the Billboard Top 200 Album charts for the very first time. With the addition of that album's hits "The Man" which reached #1 on Triple A and Alternative Radio and "Run For Cover", The Killers have amassed a truly impressive back catalogue.

2019 saw The Killers unveil a stand alone single, "Land Of The Free", a heartfelt lament inspired by current events that was accompanied by a video from Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee. Later in 2019, the band headlined Glastonbury Festival for the second time (the first was in 2007), playing a hit laden set that also saw them joined by some of their ultimate heroes, Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr, for the encore.

Thursday 28th May FALKIRK, SCOTLAND, UK @ THE FALKIRK STADIUM **

Saturday 30th May MANCHESTER, UK @ EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD, UK **

Monday 1st June NORWICH, UK @ CARROW ROAD STADIUM, UK **

Wednesday 3rd June SOUTHAMPTON, UK @ ST MARY'S STADIUM, UK **

Saturday 6th June LONDON, UK @ EMIRATES STADIUM, UK ^^

Tuesday 9th June BRISTOL, UK @ ASHTON GATE STADIUM ##

Thursday 11th June COVENTRY, UK @ RICOH STADIUM ##

Saturday 13th June MIDDLESBROUGH, UK @ RIVERSIDE STADIUM ##

Tuesday 16th June DUBLIN, IRELAND @ MALAHIDE CASTLE ^^

For fans pre ordering the new album, tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 20th November (https://shop.virginemi.com/thekillers/). Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 22nd November from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.gigsandtours.com.

Accessible tickets will be available from venues direct except Manchester and Falkirk which will be via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Photo Credit: Rob Loud





