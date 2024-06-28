The Kid Laroi Releases New Single 'Girls'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After sending social media into a frenzy and building widespread anticipation for its arrival, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI delivers his “Song of the Summer” contender “GIRLS” out now via RCA Records UK. The accompanying video co-stars fellow Gen-Z icon Alix Earle, and nods to MTV’s bombastic video heyday as the two tap into the late nineties and early 00’s with fun and fiery energy. Watch the music video HERE.

Recently, “NIGHTS LIKE THIS” began to surge through pop culture with over 2 million daily streams. In case you missed it, watch the official visual from “the first time tour” HERE.

The Kid LAROI has dominated the conversation this year. PlayStation tapped him for a viral campaign, utilizing “GIRLS” in the trailer to launch “Choose Your Color.” Plus, he emerged as “the first male musician to collab with Gen Z’s favorite LA grocer Erewhon,” concocting and formalizing the “GIRLS” smoothie to go along with the song. A portion of the proceeds from the smoothie will be donated the Laroi foundation, targeting underserved youth in Australia and the US.

Earlier this year, he unveiled the single “Still Yours” and his documentary Kids Are Growing Up. The song which was featured in the doc, is a reflective recount of a lost love. Listen HERE. Watch the visualizer HERE.

LAROI is currently on ‘THE FIRST TIME TOUR’ which kicked off last month. The 31-date leg hits cities across North America including Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Miami, New York, Toronto, Detroit, and more, before wrapping up in Houston on July 22. Special guests glaive and Chase Shakur are support on all North America dates.

