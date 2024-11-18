The Kid LAROI Releases New Single 'Slow It Down' Featuring Quavo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back with even more heat, GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI unveils the instantly infectious new single entitled “Slow It Down” featuring Quavo - out now. It notably marks the first collaboration between the two stars. Earlier this month, LAROI and Quavo hit the studio and teased a snippet, before kicking off his headlining THE FIRST TIME Australian tour in Gold Coast.

“Slow It Down” stands out as a bona fide banger equally suited to the early 2000s or today. It revolves around a lyrical interpretation of Juvenile’s 2003 classic “Slow Motion”. Strings resound over a thumping bass line, and The Kid LAROI pulls back in the moment, “You’re moving too fast, I’m trying to make it last.” Meanwhile, Quavo leans into the track’s head-nodding bounce as his unmistakable flow immediately transfixes.

The Kid LAROI hasn’t stopped in 2024. He uncorked “Aperol Spritz” last month, amassing millions of streams and YouTube views respectively. Receiving critical acclaim, HYPEBEAST noted, “The Kid LAROI has had quite the year so far, dropping off a plethora of impressive singles.” Previously, LAROI dropped the buzzing “BABY I’M BACK (REMIX)” with Gunna. In case you missed it, listen HERE.

ABOUT THE KID LAROI

The Kid LAROI – the 21-year-old rapper born Charlton Howard is proving that for an incoming generation filled with promising talent, yesterday’s borders aren’t today’s barriers. Born and raised in Sydney, LAROI has wanted to make music for as long as he can remember. The Kid LAROI has a #1 debut project as well as a #1 smash hit under his belt, and an undeniable belief in his potential and the fast-paced track record to prove it. Now after releasing the fan-demanded album: The First Time, LAROI, unexpected as his story is, is making it increasingly easy for the rest of the world to believe in him too.

