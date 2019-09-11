The Joy Formidable's North American Fall Tour Kicks Off On September 18

The Joy Formidable have announced the release of a special commemorative 10-year double album edition of their acclaimed debut release A Balloon Called Moaning. The double album, due October 25 via Hassle Records, will include their 2009 EP A Balloon Called Moaning plus a newly recorded acoustic Welsh language version, Y Falŵn Drom. A Balloon Called Moaning (10th Anniversary Edition) will be available on double CD and double coloured vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and can be pre-ordered HERE.

The Joy Formidable have announced an extensive North American tour in support of the forthcoming release. The tour will kick off on September 18 in Salt Lake City as part of a co-headline tour with Devotchka. On these dates, The Joy Formidable will be performing acoustically before embarking on a run of full-electric headline dates on November 29 in Washington, D.C. The upcoming tour will include shows in Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, Minneapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. All upcoming shows are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

Written and recorded in a bedroom over a decade ago by lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan, and bass player and vocalist Rhydian Davies in North Wales, A Balloon Called Moaning was an instant hit. Rated 8/10 by NME, it was the first of the band's releases to feature their now iconic single "Whirring" - a track that was named amongst Pitchfork's Top 100 Tracks of The Year and described as "the song of the year" by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.

In the passing decade, as the world tours, festival main stages and stadium shows have racked up, it has always been especially important to the band that they continue to recognise and highlight the importance of their Welsh heritage. In this new anniversary edition, each song from the original release is re-worked acoustically and presented again in the Welsh language. On the new release, Ritzy explains; "We've been through such a lot as a band over the years, it's been a really reflective studio session, returning to the old recordings and transforming them into these beautiful stripped back, intimate versions. It's exciting hearing them in the Welsh language because now they have new life too and can be a celebration of language as well as memory."

The Joy Formidable - Tour Dates

September 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

September 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas *

September 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Press Room *

September 21 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater *

September 24 - Norman, OK @ Opolis *

September 25 - Little Rock, AR @ Revolution Music Room *

September 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

September 28 - McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns Live *

September 29 - Millville, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre *

September 30 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

October 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

October 2 - Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch *

October 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

October 4 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers *

November 29 - Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

November 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

December 3 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

December 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

December 7 - Albany, NY @ The Hollow

December 10 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

December 12 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

December 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

December 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

December 17 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

December 18 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

December 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

December 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram

* with Devotchka





Related Articles View More Music Stories