The Howlers Release Sophomore Album HEAVY
Frontman Adam Young explores late-night impulse and recklessness alongside producer Chris Ostler on the band's latest release.
The Howlers have released their long-awaited sophomore album, Heavy, out now via FLG Records, alongside focus track 'Late Nights.'
The release follows a run of successful singles and shows alongside Wolfmother, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and Deep Purple, as well as months of teasing the band's next chapter. Where the band's debut was defined by grief and personal loss, Heavy emerges from a very different place. Driven by the tension between desire and consequence, recklessness and reality, it's an album lit by the pull of the night, the thrill of impulse and the cold clarity that follows.
Frontman Adam Young says: 'This album is those late-night experiences, the after-dark conversations, late-night phone calls, the seductive nature of impulsiveness that seems so alluring and losing yourself in the addictive nature of recklessness — but it's also the mirror in the morning, the wake-up call, and the harsh reality of knowing those feelings won't always last. It's the moment you find yourself again.'
From the atmospheric synth energy of 'Cold Sweat' to the heavy-hitting open-road anthem 'D.R.I.V.E', each track brings a fresh energy to The Howlers' distinctive sound — but it's focus track 'Late Nights' that truly stands out amongst the collection. Driven by a pulsating bassline, Adam's distinctive croons and cool, cinematic instrumentation, 'Late Nights' captures the intoxicating pull of losing yourself in the moment. Guitar flicks cut through the track's nocturnal atmosphere, creating a sound that feels both expansive and immediate — the perfect soundtrack to the hours when good intentions give way to bad decisions.
On the track, Adam adds 'Like most of the album, Late Nights is about experiences that happen after dark, the seductive nature of impulsiveness that seems so alluring within the moment, so you grab it with both hands and forget about the consequences, regardless of the collateral damage that it may cause. We have all made bad decisions, but the track was written as a mirror to someone whose addictions hurt the ones they love.'
Written and produced alongside long-time collaborator Chris Ostler (Black Honey), Heavy deliberately sidesteps traditional studio methods. Built remotely, with demos, ideas and reworked compositions exchanged across digital platforms, the record strips everything back while pushing each track to its strongest form. Only in the final stages did the band enter rehearsal spaces to capture live drums, grounding its more experimental edges with a raw, physical energy.
Heavy represents a new chapter for The Howlers in more ways than one. Following a period of transition at the end of 2024, frontman Adam Young rebuilt the project as a two-piece alongside drummer Toby Richards — a shift that redefined both the band's sound and creative direction, bringing a renewed sense of focus and identity.
That reset came off the back of a breakthrough year. Their self-funded debut What You've Got To Lose To Win It All landed to widespread European acclaim, breaking into the UK Independent Breakers Chart Top 10 while securing multiple positions across independent, vinyl and physical sales charts. Radio support followed from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, Radio X and Absolute Radio, alongside international backing and editorial playlisting across Apple Music and Spotify.
That momentum translated directly to the stage. A sold-out 18-date UK headline tour established the band as one of the country's most exciting live acts, followed by a European run that saw them sell out shows across eight countries — road-testing the new material that would ultimately shape Heavy.
The Howlers will celebrate the release with in-store appearances and performances from October 9th, before taking Heavy on the road with their European album tour kicking off October 30th. The band will then return to the UK for a run of UK dates in March.
Heavy is out now via FLG Records.
For updates on The Howlers, visit https://www.thehowlers.co.uk/.
Heavy Tracklist
1. Cold Sweat
2. Late Nights
3. Viper
4. L.A Morning
5. Once In A Lifetime
6. Night Crawling
7. D.R.I.V.E
8. Heavy
9. You Can Be So Cruel
10. White Heat
11. Change My Name
12. Goodbye
Instore Tour
9th October - Apple Stump, Nantwich
9th October - Wax & Beans, Bury
10th October - Pie & Vinyl, Portsmouth
10th October - Banquet Records, Kingston
11th October - Intense Records (Viaduct), Chelmsford
12th October - Rough Trade, Bristol
13th October - Rockabuy Records, Oakham
13th October - Rough Trade, Nottingham
14th October - Rough Trade East, London
15th October - A.S.L.O.V, Gosport
15th October - Vinilo, Southampton
16th October - Sound Knowledge, Marlborough
16th October - Truck, Oxford
17th October - Jacaranda Records, Liverpool
18th October - Assai, Glasgow
18th October - Assai, Aberdeen
19th October - Assai, Edinburgh
20th October - Beyond, Newcastle
20th October - Crash, Leeds
21st October - Vinyl Tap, Huddersfield
Album Tour
30th October - Revolver, Oslo
31st October - Kulturhuset, Trelleborg
1st November - Rust, Copenhagen
4th November - Paard, Den Haag
5th November - Paradiso, Amsterdam
6th November - Haldern Pop, Rees
7th November - Yuca, Cologne
8th November - Backstage Halle, Munich
10th November - Betty, Hamburg
11th November - Urban Spree, Berlin
12th November - Klub Pod Minoga, Poznan
13th November - Hybryd, Warsaw
14th November - Robot, Budapest
15th November - Cafe V Lese, Prague
16th November - Club Lucia, Vienna
18th November - Mostovna, Nova Gorica
20th November - Wishlist, Rome
21st November - Arci Bellezza, Milan
25th November - Le Chinois, Paris
26th November - Tulmulte, Angouleme
27th November - Deus, Bordeaux
28th November - Labo Des Arts, Toulouse
29th November - Pingouin Alternatif, Arthez
3rd March - Mash House, Edinburgh
4th March - The Cluny, Newcastle
5th March, The Deaf Institute, Manchester
6th March - O2 Institute 3, Birmingham
10th March - Exchange, Bristol
11th March - The Joiners, Southampton
12th March - Bush Hall, London
13th March - Arts Centre, Norwich
For autumn tour and instore dates, visit https://www.thehowlers.co.uk/tickets.
Photo Credit: Corey Riddiough
Photo Credit: Corey Riddiough
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