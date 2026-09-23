Photos: GWAR Premiere HD Version of 'School's Out' Music Video
The remastered 'Beyond Hell' deluxe edition includes a previously unreleased outro track from the original sessions.
GWAR's 20th anniversary celebration of their 2006 opus 'Beyond Hell' arrives this Friday, September 25th, and the band are premiering the HD version of their 'School's Out' music video, a cover of the Alice Cooper classic.
The newly remastered deluxe edition, available for the first time ever on vinyl via the band's own Pit Records, is now completely sold out through the GWAR store. Remastered by Paul Logus (Anthrax, Killswitch Engage), the anniversary edition breathes new life into one of the band's most ambitious and theatrical releases. Alongside the remastered album, the release also includes a previously unreleased outro track recorded during the original 'Beyond Hell' sessions that was left off the original release.
Originally released in 2006, 'Beyond Hell' marked a defining moment in GWAR's legendary career. Produced by Devin Townsend, the album brought together two of metal's most unique creative forces, with Townsend helping shape one of the band's most ambitious and beloved releases.
'I had been a GWAR fan since I was a kid. I loved the freedom, the metal, the spectacle, and the passion that went into it all,' recalls Townsend. 'I met Brockie on a tour we did together and, after cornering him in an elevator basically telling him I'd work for free, I found myself co-producing 'Beyond Hell.' Dave and Corey came to Vancouver to stay with me, and we recorded at Profile Studios. The drums and basic tracks were done at Slave Pit in Richmond, Virginia, and the whole process took about three months.'
He continues, 'GWAR were, and are, an amazing combination of artistic freedom, absurdity, and hard work bundled up with metal and performance. Loved them then, love them now.'
Chronicling the band's descent into Hell to rescue their long-lost comrade Flattus Maximus, 'Beyond Hell' remains one of GWAR's defining releases, featuring fan favorites including 'Back in Crack,' 'Womb With a View,' 'Tormentor,' and 'The Ultimate Bohab.' Twenty years later, 'Beyond Hell' is ready to rise once again, louder, heavier, and more gloriously blasphemous than ever before.
The first ever vinyl pressing of 'Beyond Hell' arrives on 180-gram vinyl housed in an elaborate tri-fold jacket that unfolds into an inverted cross. The CD edition also receives the deluxe treatment, featuring a fold-out poster. The standard Gold vinyl edition will be limited to 2,000 copies (SOLD OUT). Fans looking for something even more exclusive can pick up the 'Blood Moon' vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies, exclusively at GWAR.net (SOLD OUT), while Metal Injection (SOLD OUT) will offer an exclusive 'Blood Smear' vinyl variant, limited to only 200 copies. The album is available this Friday, only at select retailers.
The Scumdogs are preparing to embark on the 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour featuring direct support from Midnight, with Mac Sabbath opening every night and X-COPS joining on select dates.
'Beyond Hell' 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List
1. Intro
2. War Is All We Know
3. Murderer's Muse
4. Go to Hell!
5. I Love the Pigs
6. Tormentor
7. Eighth Lock
8. Destroyed
9. The Ultimate Bohab
10. The One That Will Not Be Named
11. Back in Crack
12. Outro
13. School's Out (Alice Cooper cover)
GWAR Live
09/23: Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live * Supported by Weedeater and BRAT
The 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour
10/27: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater *
10/28: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *
10/29: Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *
10/30-11/03: Miami, FL @ The Headbangers Boat
11/04: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *
11/05: Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *
11/06: Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *
11/07: Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *
11/08: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *
11/09: Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *
11/10: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM *
11/12: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
11/14: Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/15: Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall
11/17: Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
11/18: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
11/19: Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
11/20: Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
11/21: Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
11/23: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/24: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/25: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/27: Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
11/28: Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
11/30: Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
12/02: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
12/03: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
12/04: Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom *
12/05: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *
12/06: McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *
12/08: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
12/09: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *
12/10: New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square *
12/11: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *
12/12: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *
* X-COPS Open
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