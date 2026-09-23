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Photos: GWAR Premiere HD Version of 'School's Out' Music Video

The remastered 'Beyond Hell' deluxe edition includes a previously unreleased outro track from the original sessions.

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Photos: GWAR Premiere HD Version of 'School's Out' Music Video

GWAR's 20th anniversary celebration of their 2006 opus 'Beyond Hell' arrives this Friday, September 25th, and the band are premiering the HD version of their 'School's Out' music video, a cover of the Alice Cooper classic.

The newly remastered deluxe edition, available for the first time ever on vinyl via the band's own Pit Records, is now completely sold out through the GWAR store. Remastered by Paul Logus (Anthrax, Killswitch Engage), the anniversary edition breathes new life into one of the band's most ambitious and theatrical releases. Alongside the remastered album, the release also includes a previously unreleased outro track recorded during the original 'Beyond Hell' sessions that was left off the original release.

Originally released in 2006, 'Beyond Hell' marked a defining moment in GWAR's legendary career. Produced by Devin Townsend, the album brought together two of metal's most unique creative forces, with Townsend helping shape one of the band's most ambitious and beloved releases.

'I had been a GWAR fan since I was a kid. I loved the freedom, the metal, the spectacle, and the passion that went into it all,' recalls Townsend. 'I met Brockie on a tour we did together and, after cornering him in an elevator basically telling him I'd work for free, I found myself co-producing 'Beyond Hell.' Dave and Corey came to Vancouver to stay with me, and we recorded at Profile Studios. The drums and basic tracks were done at Slave Pit in Richmond, Virginia, and the whole process took about three months.'

He continues, 'GWAR were, and are, an amazing combination of artistic freedom, absurdity, and hard work bundled up with metal and performance. Loved them then, love them now.'

Chronicling the band's descent into Hell to rescue their long-lost comrade Flattus Maximus, 'Beyond Hell' remains one of GWAR's defining releases, featuring fan favorites including 'Back in Crack,' 'Womb With a View,' 'Tormentor,' and 'The Ultimate Bohab.' Twenty years later, 'Beyond Hell' is ready to rise once again, louder, heavier, and more gloriously blasphemous than ever before.

The first ever vinyl pressing of 'Beyond Hell' arrives on 180-gram vinyl housed in an elaborate tri-fold jacket that unfolds into an inverted cross. The CD edition also receives the deluxe treatment, featuring a fold-out poster. The standard Gold vinyl edition will be limited to 2,000 copies (SOLD OUT). Fans looking for something even more exclusive can pick up the 'Blood Moon' vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies, exclusively at GWAR.net (SOLD OUT), while Metal Injection (SOLD OUT) will offer an exclusive 'Blood Smear' vinyl variant, limited to only 200 copies. The album is available this Friday, only at select retailers.

The Scumdogs are preparing to embark on the 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour featuring direct support from Midnight, with Mac Sabbath opening every night and X-COPS joining on select dates.

'Beyond Hell' 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

1. Intro

2. War Is All We Know

3. Murderer's Muse

4. Go to Hell!

5. I Love the Pigs

6. Tormentor

7. Eighth Lock

8. Destroyed

9. The Ultimate Bohab

10. The One That Will Not Be Named

11. Back in Crack

12. Outro

13. School's Out (Alice Cooper cover)

GWAR Live

09/23: Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live * Supported by Weedeater and BRAT

The 'Gor Gor Must Die!' Tour

10/27: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater *

10/28: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) *

10/29: Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE *

10/30-11/03: Miami, FL @ The Headbangers Boat

11/04: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution *

11/05: Orlando, FL @ The Beacham *

11/06: Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

11/07: Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

11/08: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11/09: Little Rock, AR @ The Hall *

11/10: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM *

11/12: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/13: Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

11/14: Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/15: Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall

11/17: Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

11/18: Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/19: Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/20: Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

11/21: Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

11/23: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/24: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/25: Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/27: Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

11/28: Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

11/30: Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

12/02: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

12/03: Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

12/04: Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot Ballroom *

12/05: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *

12/06: McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

12/08: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/09: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

12/10: New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square *

12/11: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12/12: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

* X-COPS Open

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