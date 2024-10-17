The Head and The Heart Return With New Single 'Arrow'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved group The Head and The Heart return with a new single and video, “Arrow,” along with the announcement of their signing to Verve Forecast. The new single, which the band produced themselves, finds them returning to their early indie folk roots. The video, which was directed by Christopher J. Cunningham / Dark Details, is an amalgamation of both the past and present. It features live performance video and behind-the-scenes footage of the band. “Arrow” will be found on The Head and The Heart’s next studio album, details about which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jamie Krents, the President and CEO of Verve Label Group spoke on the band’s signing to Verve Forecast, saying “We are thrilled to welcome The Head and The Heart to the Verve Forecast roster. We’re longtime fans and admirers of the band, and can’t wait for people to hear this new music. It’s a real honor to be a part of their team.”

After five albums together, The Head and The Heart have journeyed their way through a lot of different terrain – a critically and commercially revered debut album and follow up on stalwart indie Sub Pop, followed by three albums with big hits on major label Warner Records. But after touring in support of 2022’s Every Shade of Blue tour, they started asking questions. Where have we been and what’s next? Taking their future into their own hands, the band decamped to Richmond, Va., and hit the reset button with a grip of ideas in tow. As they did in their early years, band members handled production duties themselves. Staying true to their own creative vision was paramount, and through a year of sessions in Richmond and Seattle, The Head and The Heart found their way forward by believing in their power as one. You can hear that unity and self-belief in “Arrow.”

“It’s a very self-empowering song for me,” vocalist/guitarist Jonathan Russell says of “Arrow,” referencing lyrics such as “there’s times I need direction / there’s times I need to roam / I move station to station / I showed up here alone / I am my own arrow.” “Sometimes you feel a little lost at sea without an anchor. If something was to go south, would anybody even be able to help you or find you? It’s nice to know that you have your own way of providing yourself with confidence when you're out there in the dark.”

Russell says the decision to return to self-producing was “a 180 in terms of where we were headed. We really wanted to make our next music our own way, and it was a lot of fun to have all of us in a room together again. When we’d have downtime over the past two years, we’d all fly into either Richmond or Seattle and work in a specific studio in each place. We worked with engineers from our past. All these things went into being able to reimagine how we wanted to approach making music.”

To celebrate the release of “Arrow,” the band will play a special intimate, acoustic performance tonight at Nashville’s Cannery Hall. Tickets for the show sold out instantly upon announcement.

Photo Credit: Jasper Graham

