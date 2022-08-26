The Happy Fits Share Highly Anticipated Third Studio Album 'Under the Shade of Green'

Lively alt/indie-pop trio The Happy Fits have arrived today with their highly anticipated third studio album, Under the Shade of Green, out everywhere now. In support of the new album, the band will hit the road this fall and winter across the EU and UK, with U.S. dates soon after with support from Daisy The Great and Phoneboy. Get tickets before they're gone.

The long-awaited third studio album, Under the Shade of Green, is a moment of processing the last two years for each of the three band members, and invites listeners to join them. In typical Happy Fits fashion, however, the band blends serious subject matter with inescapable hooks and melodies, beaming instrumentation and unparalleled charm.

More than ever, the last two years have exposed colossal systemic failures throughout the world and Langman (lead vocals/electric cellist) says the album created space to better understand his role within it. "This album is how I've been processing the trauma of the past two years, from the pandemic, to climate change, to the rise of fascism, to BLM, to finding my place in this broken world. As there aren't many who are left unshaken, I hope everyone can find something dark in here to relate to."

Monteith (guitarist/vocals) adds that in addition to their processing, it offers a place of refuge, healing and cathartic release. "It ranges from small anxieties to existential crises. It was written as a sort of therapeutic way of releasing these emotions that, seemingly, a lot of us have dealt with. It is a reminder for us to stay positive, overcome bad habits, and conquer our fears."

This time, the band's creative process on the album lasted almost six months within the walls of their Brooklyn studio. Together five days a week, they were able to bounce ideas around, work on demos and hone their sound like never before. Luke Davis (drums) says in addition to giving the cello a spotlight in a new way, the band has evolved their sound to fit who they are today. "From the catchy melodies to the insane guitar riffs and cello parts, we have expanded our sound in a way that wouldn't have been possible for us in the past. While still having The Happy Fits feel, a lot of these songs have very driven instrumental melodies."

After the pandemic hit, Langman, like many, deeply struggled both with facing the reality of moving back in with his parents, and with confronting problems within relationships in his life. The track allows Langman to release any excess pain and negativity he had been carrying. Explaining what inspired the track, Langman explains,"There was this overall feeling of disappointment I had for someone I once really respected. Everyone has their empathetic boundaries, and when you reach yours and have to cut off a person, it doesn't feel good any way you slice it. I needed this song to channel all this negative energy into so as to not let it come to a head."

The latest single off of Under the Shade of Green, "Little One" is a sweet ode to the band's future children, inspired by English singer-songwriter Tom Rosenthal's many songs dedicated to his daughter. "When I wrote the first draft lyrics," Langman recalls, "it had the line, 'with the millions like us dear, may they give you what you need.' I had this idea in my head that if anything were to happen to me and I wouldn't be able to speak to my children, the single thing I would want them to know is that they belong, and there are so many people out there willing to help others." It is ultimately a track that encourages one to feel everything they need to feel, to embrace vulnerability.

While a bright future can be difficult to grasp, the track's chorus finds comfort in the uncertainty. "Little One, we're alone on the face of the Earth. / We're just floating in space with the millions like us, dear / You belong."

It fits right in with The Happy Fits' goal of their live show, and their music's messaging-the desire to offer each other support, and a place to belong. Monteith adds, "We are all navigating the world in our own ways but at the end of the day we all end up in the same place. This song asks the question: "if this is the case, why not be there for each other?"

The previous single, "Around And Around" along with its thrilling, pineapple cartel-set music video, is a track that mirrors the feeling of life being an endless loop with its mesmerizing circular guitar riff. Earlier singles include the irresistible "Dance Alone," and its accompanying house show video shot at the Cameo Villa, here, and the lead single, "Changes," came along with a whimsical video,

After overwhelming turnouts at both Napa's BottleRock Festival and Milwaukee's Summerfest, the band will be trotting across the pond to Europe and the UK this fall. The Happy Fits will hit Glasgow, UK on October 17th, Manchester and London the following two days and finish in Berlin on October 22nd. The Happy Fits following has consistently and significantly grown within the last year with over 1.8M monthly listeners on Spotify, 28.4K YouTube subscribers and 9.7M YouTube views. The 2021 What Could Be Better Tour saw 20+ sold out dates from LA to NYC.

Shortly after they cross the pond, the trio return to kick off a lengthy full-length tour through November and half of December stretching from the East, to West, and Southern U.S with support from rising pop artist Daisy The Great and indie-rockers Phoneboy. Beginning in Hamden, CT on November 9th, the band will head through the Midwest, then across the West including three dates in California, and South including three dates in Texas, before concluding in Philadelphia, PA on December 18. Due to popular demand, a second show in Washington D.C. was added on December 14th. Find a full list of dates below, with tickets on sale now via thehappyfits.com/tour.

The timely and magnetic third studio album from The Happy Fits, Under the Shade of Green, is out everywhere now. Experience the band's unrivaled live show around the UK and EU, then all across the U.S. this fall and winter. Tickets are on sale now.

Find The Happy Fits on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube now to keep up with the ascending band as they trot the globe and plot world domination.

Listen to the new album here:

The Happy Fits Tour Dates

Oct. 17 - Glasgow, UK - Attic

Oct. 18 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day

Oct.. 19 - London, UK - Colours

Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE - Pratchwerk

Nov. 9 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Nov. 11 - Washington, DC - Union Stage (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

Nov. 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

Nov. 15 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov. 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

Nov. 18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Nov. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave

Nov. 22 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Nov. 25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Nov. 29 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Nov. 30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Dec. 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

Dec. 5 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Dec. 6 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Dec. 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Dec. 9 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Dec. 11 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Dec. 13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Dec. 14 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Dec. 16 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

Dec. 17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Dec. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA*

* without Daisy The Great