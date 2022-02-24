The Happy Fits Announce Headlining U.S. Tour
Tickets for the new tour are on sale now.
The Happy Fits announce the second leg of their nationwide U.S. tour -- The What Could Be Better Tour 2022 -- aptly named after their second album. The first leg of the Happy Fits 2021 tour sold out shows at Bowery Ballroom (NYC), Teragram Ballroom (LA), The Foundry (Philadelphia), The Basement (Cleveland), Middle East Downstairs (MA), totaling her 20+ sold out shows on their North American headline tour, which also saw appearances at Sea Hear Now (NJ) and Firefly Festival (DE).
This year, the band is embarking on a 20+ nationwide headline tour and also doing 20+ dates in support of The Maine, while hitting the stage at both Shaky Knees (GA) and Bottle Rock (CA). Tickets are on-sale now here.
On the upcoming tour Calvin Langman (electric cellist/lead vocals), says, "The What Could Be Better Tour 2021 was absolutely life-changing, so it's needless to say we're just as ecstatic to be hitting the road for our What Could Be Better Tour 2022. We'll be headlining smaller US cities and fans in those cities usually don't get to see their favorite band passing through, so they're always ready to go and give it their all! It's so cool that we get to bring Sarah And The Sundays on the road with us, too, since we've been fans of their music for a while.
Touring with The Maine is going to be an experience unlike any other, as we've never played the 1500-2000 capacity rooms they're headlining every night. We're excited to pump up their crowd with our bangers-only set, and we're also looking forward very much to seeing the amazing Charlotte Sands perform."
Celebrating the kick off of the tour, the band shares a special live video, shot in Los Angeles, for fan-favorite "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)," today, demonstrating the kinetic energy of their live performances and the deep bond they have with their audiences. Earning the connection with fans has led the Happy Fits to over 980k monthly listeners on Spotify, 85 million total streams, 7.5 million YouTube views, 7k vinyl sales and 3k CD sales.
Their music has topped Alt Nations Critical Cut at #5 on the Alt18 Countdown, while holding #30 on the Alternative Radio Chart with their hit single, "Hold Me Down." NPR's Ken Tucker included their sophomore album, What Could Be Better, in his Best Album of 2020 list at number 3, and Billboard named the Happy Fits as number 4 in their 12 Top New Artists for the Alternative category. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok and a steadily growing fanbase, 2022's tour is set to not only invite new listeners into the fold, but also give the original fan family the quintessential Happy Fits feeling that's as sweet as nature's candy.
With shows now until May, the Happy Fits' What Could Be Better Tour 2022 is on-sale now, and be sure to check out the new live video for "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)." For more on the Happy Fits, visit the band's website and socials.
Tour Dates
Feb. 25 - Charlottesville, VA* - The Southern
Feb. 26 - Richmond, VA* - Canal Club
Feb. 27 - Greenville, SC* - Radio Room
Mar. 1 - Asheville, NC* - The Grey Eagle
Mar. 2 - West Columbia, SC* - New Brookland Tavern
Mar. 3 - Chattanooga, TN* - The Signal
Mar. 4 - Birmingham, AL* - Saturn
Mar. 6 - St. Louis, MO* - Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Mar. 7 - Des Moines, IA* - XBK
Mar. 8 - Kansas City, MO* - The Record Bar
Mar. 10 - Columbia, MO* - Rose Music Hall
Mar. 11 - Springfield, MO* - Odyssey
Mar. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK* - Tower Theatre
Mar. 15 - El Paso, TX* - Lowbrow Palace
Mar. 17 - Tucson, AZ^ - 191 Toole
Mar. 19 - San Antonio, TX^ - The Rock Box
Mar. 20 - Houston, TX^ - White Oak Music Hall
Mar. 22 - Jacksonville, FL^ - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Mar. 23 - Orlando, FL^ - House of Blues
Mar. 26 - Nashville, TN^ - Cannery Ballroom
Mar. 27 - Charlotte, NC^ - Amos' Southend
Mar. 28 - Philadelphia, PA^ - Union Transfer
Mar. 30 - Boston, MA^ - House of Blues
Mar. 31 - Harrisburg, PA^ - Harrisburg Univ. Club XL
Apr. 1 - Asbury Park, NJ^ - The Stone Pony (SOLD OUT)
Apr. 2 - Silver Spring, MD^ - The Fillmore
Apr. 4 - New York, NY^ - Webster Hall
Apr. 5 - Buffalo, NY^ - Town Ballroom
Apr. 7 - Columbus, OH^ - Newport Music Hall
Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL^ - House of Blues
Apr. 9 - Milwaukee, WI^ - The Rave
Apr. 10 - Minneapolis, MN^ - Varsity Theater
Apr. 12 - Denver, CO^ - Gothic Theater
Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA^ - House of Blues
Apr. 22 - Anaheim, CA^ - House of Blues
Apr. 23 - San Francisco, CA^ - The Independent
Apr. 24 - Sacramento, CA^ - Ace of Spades
Apr. 26 - Seattle, WA^ - Showbox
Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT^ - Complex
May 3 - Louisville, KY* - Headliners Music Hall
May 4 - Cincinnati, OH* - Top Cats
May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI* - The Pyramid Scheme
May 8 - Toronto, ON* - Velvet Underground
May 10 - Montreal, QC* - Bar Le Ritz PDB
* with Sarah & The Sundays
^ Supporting The Maine