The Happy Fits Announce Headlining U.S. Tour

The Happy Fits announce the second leg of their nationwide U.S. tour -- The What Could Be Better Tour 2022 -- aptly named after their second album. The first leg of the Happy Fits 2021 tour sold out shows at Bowery Ballroom (NYC), Teragram Ballroom (LA), The Foundry (Philadelphia), The Basement (Cleveland), Middle East Downstairs (MA), totaling her 20+ sold out shows on their North American headline tour, which also saw appearances at Sea Hear Now (NJ) and Firefly Festival (DE).

This year, the band is embarking on a 20+ nationwide headline tour and also doing 20+ dates in support of The Maine, while hitting the stage at both Shaky Knees (GA) and Bottle Rock (CA). Tickets are on-sale now here.

On the upcoming tour Calvin Langman (electric cellist/lead vocals), says, "The What Could Be Better Tour 2021 was absolutely life-changing, so it's needless to say we're just as ecstatic to be hitting the road for our What Could Be Better Tour 2022. We'll be headlining smaller US cities and fans in those cities usually don't get to see their favorite band passing through, so they're always ready to go and give it their all! It's so cool that we get to bring Sarah And The Sundays on the road with us, too, since we've been fans of their music for a while.

Touring with The Maine is going to be an experience unlike any other, as we've never played the 1500-2000 capacity rooms they're headlining every night. We're excited to pump up their crowd with our bangers-only set, and we're also looking forward very much to seeing the amazing Charlotte Sands perform."

Celebrating the kick off of the tour, the band shares a special live video, shot in Los Angeles, for fan-favorite "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)," today, demonstrating the kinetic energy of their live performances and the deep bond they have with their audiences. Earning the connection with fans has led the Happy Fits to over 980k monthly listeners on Spotify, 85 million total streams, 7.5 million YouTube views, 7k vinyl sales and 3k CD sales.

Their music has topped Alt Nations Critical Cut at #5 on the Alt18 Countdown, while holding #30 on the Alternative Radio Chart with their hit single, "Hold Me Down." NPR's Ken Tucker included their sophomore album, What Could Be Better, in his Best Album of 2020 list at number 3, and Billboard named the Happy Fits as number 4 in their 12 Top New Artists for the Alternative category. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok and a steadily growing fanbase, 2022's tour is set to not only invite new listeners into the fold, but also give the original fan family the quintessential Happy Fits feeling that's as sweet as nature's candy.

With shows now until May, the Happy Fits' What Could Be Better Tour 2022 is on-sale now, and be sure to check out the new live video for "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)." For more on the Happy Fits, visit the band's website and socials.

Tour Dates

Feb. 25 - Charlottesville, VA* - The Southern

Feb. 26 - Richmond, VA* - Canal Club

Feb. 27 - Greenville, SC* - Radio Room

Mar. 1 - Asheville, NC* - The Grey Eagle

Mar. 2 - West Columbia, SC* - New Brookland Tavern

Mar. 3 - Chattanooga, TN* - The Signal

Mar. 4 - Birmingham, AL* - Saturn

Mar. 6 - St. Louis, MO* - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Mar. 7 - Des Moines, IA* - XBK

Mar. 8 - Kansas City, MO* - The Record Bar

Mar. 10 - Columbia, MO* - Rose Music Hall

Mar. 11 - Springfield, MO* - Odyssey

Mar. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK* - Tower Theatre

Mar. 15 - El Paso, TX* - Lowbrow Palace

Mar. 17 - Tucson, AZ^ - 191 Toole

Mar. 19 - San Antonio, TX^ - The Rock Box

Mar. 20 - Houston, TX^ - White Oak Music Hall

Mar. 22 - Jacksonville, FL^ - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Mar. 23 - Orlando, FL^ - House of Blues

Mar. 26 - Nashville, TN^ - Cannery Ballroom

Mar. 27 - Charlotte, NC^ - Amos' Southend

Mar. 28 - Philadelphia, PA^ - Union Transfer

Mar. 30 - Boston, MA^ - House of Blues

Mar. 31 - Harrisburg, PA^ - Harrisburg Univ. Club XL

Apr. 1 - Asbury Park, NJ^ - The Stone Pony (SOLD OUT)

Apr. 2 - Silver Spring, MD^ - The Fillmore

Apr. 4 - New York, NY^ - Webster Hall

Apr. 5 - Buffalo, NY^ - Town Ballroom

Apr. 7 - Columbus, OH^ - Newport Music Hall

Apr. 8 - Chicago, IL^ - House of Blues

Apr. 9 - Milwaukee, WI^ - The Rave

Apr. 10 - Minneapolis, MN^ - Varsity Theater

Apr. 12 - Denver, CO^ - Gothic Theater

Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA^ - House of Blues

Apr. 22 - Anaheim, CA^ - House of Blues

Apr. 23 - San Francisco, CA^ - The Independent

Apr. 24 - Sacramento, CA^ - Ace of Spades

Apr. 26 - Seattle, WA^ - Showbox

Apr. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT^ - Complex

May 3 - Louisville, KY* - Headliners Music Hall

May 4 - Cincinnati, OH* - Top Cats

May 6 - Grand Rapids, MI* - The Pyramid Scheme

May 8 - Toronto, ON* - Velvet Underground

May 10 - Montreal, QC* - Bar Le Ritz PDB

* with Sarah & The Sundays

^ Supporting The Maine