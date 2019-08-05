The Growlers Share New Single and World Tour Dates

Los Angeles-based beach goths The Growlers return to the world's airwaves and highways with their new single "Natural Affair" and their new 2019 World Tour. Since their Julian Casablancas-produced 2016 LP City Club, The Growlers have racked up legions of passionate fans around the globe, amassing 200 million Spotify streams, 1.2 million monthly listeners, and 75 million YouTube streams. The band's overnight success has been years in the making, fueled by a non stop flow of new material, always-on fan interaction on social media, and their epic live shows, with audiences singing along to every gloriously twisted lyric.

The Growlers' new single "Natural Affair," self-produced by singer Brooks Nielsen and guitarist Matt Taylor, continues the band's exploration of the vibier, seedier side of new wave funk. Bursting with chorused guitars and syncopated percussion, the track was inspired during sessions for their new LP Natural Affair. "A lot of our songs were coming out on the darker, more sentimental side, so we decided to make something more upbeat," says Taylor. "We all took a break, watched a documentary on Spandau Ballet, and wrote this riff that sounds a bit like 'The Groove Line' by Heatwave. More disco and energetic, just trying to keep it funky." It's the first track off Natural Affair, the Growlers sixth studio album, due in the fall on the band's own Beach Goth Records and Tapes, destined for the dance floor, the bedroom, and the festival stage.

Cutting across seven countries and 54 dates, The Growlers 2019 World Tour just kicked off with sold-out shows in Phoenix, Denver (two nights!), Toronto, Montreal, Asbury Park and Ogden, Utah, where the band shared the stage with The Flaming Lips. The tour includes stops at NYC's Central Park SummerStage on September 14 with support from indie legends The Lemonheads, as well as shows in the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and the sold-out Green Man Festival in the UK alongside Idles, Sharon Van Etten, and Father John Misty. This year the band hosts their annual Beach Gothevent as a three night Halloween party at the legendary Hollywood Palladium, featuring extended performances, surprises and special guests. Due to popular demand, the third night (11/2) has just been added and is on sale now.

THE GROWLERS 2019 WORLD TOUR

8/2 Neighborhood Theatre, Charlotte, NC

8/3 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA §

8/4 Music Farm, Charleston, SC §

8/7 Varsity Theatre, Baton Rouge, LA ǂ

8/8 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX ǂ

8/9 Paper Tiger, San Antonio, TX ǂ

8/10 Granada Theater, Dallas, TX ǂ

8/13 Palp Festival, Bagnes, Switzerland

8/15 E-Werk, Erlangen, Germany

8/16 Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL

8/17 La Route Du Rock, Saint-Malo, France

8/18 Green Man Fest, Brecon Beacons, UK

9/5 Rust Belt, East Moline, IL #

9/6 Metro, Chicago, IL #

9/7 Metro, Chicago, IL #

9/8 The Majestic Theatre, Detroit, MI #

9/10 College Street Music Hall, New Haven, CT #

9/11 Pearl Street, Northampton, MA #

9/12 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA #

9/13 Black Cat, Washington, DC #

9/14 Central Park SummerStage, NYC, NY☆

9/17 Songbirds, Chattanooga, TN

9/18 Vinyl Music Hall, Pensacola, FL

9/19 Crowbar, Tampa, FL

9/20 Culture Room, Fort Lauderdale, FL

9/21 The Plaza Live, Orlando, FL

9/22 Sing Out Loud Festival at Backyard Stage

9/25 Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

9/26 The Burl, Lexington, KY

9/27 Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

9/28 First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

10/1 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

10/2 TBA, Arcata, CA

10/3 Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

10/4 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR

10/5 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

10/6 The Showbox, Seattle, WA

10/31 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

11/1 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

11/2 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles. CA

with Special Guests:

♥ = The Flaming Lips

♂ = Broncho

Ʊ = Diane Coffee

Ӂ = Tagua Tagua

§ = Ceramic Animal

ǂ = Video Age

# = Pinky Pinky

☆ = with The Lemonheads + The Nude Party

Photo Credit: Taylor Bonin





