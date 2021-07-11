The Golden Seals Release 'To Be Or Not To Be (With Me)'

With The Golden Seals' latest feel-good summer banger, "To Be or Not To Be (With Me)" - available now - vocalist, bassist and guitarist Dave Merritt channels the soliloquy spirit of 'The Bard' with the lyrics "I know I'm no Olivier, I'm just an old clown; but the irony is, I'm bringing us down."

The Ottawa-based pop rock ensemble's retro-ish new single transports listeners back to a vintage 1970s-era soundscape via today's digital DeLorean - in a kaleidoscope-induced, Cheap Trick-esque kind of way!

Along with drummer/percussionist Philip Shaw Bova and guitarist/synths Kevin Lacroix (Ron Sexsmith, Communism) - The Golden Seals continue to deliver a plethora of chart-topping hits. The Canadian band's 2019 release "Something Isn't Happening" featured the CBC national radio mainstay "Independence Day."

Prior to Merritt hitching himself to the Seals' golden ride, the multi-faceted musician was a staple for over three decades on the Canadian music scene, including with his first project, Adam West. Merritt's songs have also been recorded by Rheostatics and sung by songstress Sarah Harmer.

Bova, an in-demand mastering engineer who's been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards (Bahamas, Lido Pimienta) mixed and mastered the song after he, Merritt and Lacroix each recorded their own parts in their home studios.

Currently, the brand-new single has been added to the CBC national playlist in Canada and is available for streaming and for purchase on Bandcamp.

"To Be or Not To Be (With Me)" is available now!