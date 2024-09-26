'The Gleeman' to Release Debut Album 'Something To Say'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catapulting off the back of unprecedented Press (Inc NME, My Weekly & The Evening Standard), Radio (Inc BBC Radio 2 and thrice playlisted on national Boom Radio) and recent TV support (BBC One's Sunday Morning Live), classic singer-songwriter The Gleeman continues to rip up the rule book for all new mature independent artists, a community that continues to remain underrepresented by the music industry, as at 52 he continues his stride toward becoming the oldest UK artist to enter the UK Top 40 Album Chart with a debut release of original material with his highly anticipated album 'Something To Say' (Released Friday 1st November with an accompanying launch performance at HMV's flagship store on Oxford Street).

The Gleeman's (real name Dean Morris) story is inspiring. Immersed in music from a young age during his small-town Cornish upbringing, he then began writing songs from his late teens onwards but stuck them all in a drawer. Life took over and his latent musical aspirations remained so until his children had grown up and his mother's, then father's descent into dementia propelled him to finally pursue his primary passion and embark upon his musical journey in his late 40's. His life experiences have led him down song writing avenues that many artists shy away from.

Storytelling is at the heart of The Gleeman's appeal. His debut EP release in 2022 marked a refreshing return to the sort of skilled compositions that many of us have been longing for, and listeners ever since have been reaching for the who's who of A-list singers and writers that his songs evoke. His emotive musical musings mark him out as a serious album artist. Every composition on this entirely self-penned debut has 'Something To Say', covering a wide range of themes from the upbeat and quirky to deep reaching topics of loss, mental health, cancel culture and assisted dying.

An insight into some key album tracks in The Gleeman's own words:

'Marie': "This song is the oldest on the album, it was written 30 years ago. It's very gratifying that the song has stood the test of time and that its messages of chasing your dreams, having self-belief, being true to yourself and becoming anything you want to be are as relevant today as they ever were."

'You Are Not Alone': "I wrote this a few days after my Mum died, who finally surrendered to 25 years of brutal ravaging by the cruelness of dementia. You lose and grieve for someone with dementia piece by piece over a period of (in this case a very long) time and then again in a different way after that very final loss. The song was a comfort blanket to wrap around me at that profound time. It is a reminder to anyone who has lost someone, who is facing difficult or dark times or demons in whatever form they may take, that 'You Are Not Alone'."

'The Hurting': "A casual listen to this can lead some to believe that it is a love song. It is not a love song. Not in the traditional sense. But then again, perhaps it is the ultimate love song. It tells of a fictional scenario where a wife with a painful terminal illness is asking her husband to assist her to pass on in dignity when she decides it is time, an act that is currently illegal in the UK and could lead to prosecution and up to a 14-year prison sentence."

'You Will Always Be My Home': "Many of us form a strong bond with the place we grow up in even though we have moved away and perhaps spent more time elsewhere. I was born and raised in a small Cornish town and had a very happy childhood there. Losing my parents, who were my main remaining ties to the place, made me evaluate my feelings but I realised it still is and always will be, my spiritual home."

The album was produced with Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran) plus studio contributions from musical royalty Fred Abbott (Noah & The Whale) and Ash Soan (Snow Patrol) with mixes by Ash Howes. The album is currently available for pre-order from all the usual outlets on CD and Vinyl (2x LP 45RPM, Half-Speed Mastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road).

The Gleeman's powerful and emotive live performances continue to garner invites from acclaimed artists such as Miles Hunt (The Wonder Stuff), Starsailor, Damien Dempsey and Ian Prowse (Amsterdam / Pele) to join them on tour and the release of 'Something To Say' is followed up with a string of live UK dates in October.

