The Gibson Brothers Release New Single 'One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray)'

Jan. 09, 2023  

Endorsed by such varied greats as Tom T. Hall, The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, and Ricky Skaggs, The Gibson Brothers have long been heralded by those in-the-know as masters of their craft.

Their latest effort, Darkest Hour, aims to make them household names. By taking universally known truths and feelings and distilling them into impeccable bluegrass, country, and Americana songs-and playing them oh so sweetly-Eric and Leigh Gibson connect with each and every audience member, longtime listener, and casual passerby.

With their new single, "One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray)," their target audience is every parent everywhere who wishes to have (or have had) more time with their rapidly growing children. "Leigh wrote this song for his daughter, Annie," says Eric. "It's for all the parents out there who all know that time with your kids slips away quickly."

The third single from The Gibson Brothers' upcoming Jerry Douglas-produced LP, Darkest Hour, "One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray)" rides a galloping acoustic guitar foundation with minimal percussion and tasty electric guitar and fiddle flourishes. The song, like most of the Gibson's catalog, feels equally at home on stage at a bluegrass festival or on classic country radio waves. "Now, Babe, I know there comes a day / But I don't want to give away one minute of you."

Fans can check out "One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray)" over at The Bluegrass Situation now, save the track here, and pre-order or pre-save Darkest Hour ahead of its release at this link.

Due out on January 27th, Darkest Hour spans from trad-grass to country-soul and back again, utilizing classically bluegrass instruments as well as electric guitars and drums to craft a sound fit for the songs it surrounds. And while The Gibson Brothers have achieved a level of success doing things their way, and that's not going to change, those that know-their peers that voted them to two Entertainers of the Year Awards, and their famed crop of producers-know just how talented these guys are. And just how much they deserve for Darkest Hour to take The Gibson Brothers to a whole new level.

Additionally, The Gibson Brothers just announced a string of tour dates throughout January and February beginning in Old Saybrook, Connecticut on the 26th. A complete list of dates can be found below or at gibsonbrothers.com/tour.

More About Darkest Hour: While The Gibson Brothers' last release, Mockingbird, featured gorgeous production, recreating the sound on stage was difficult. "We put together a band to go out and try to recreate it," remembers Eric Gibson. "But we couldn't. We would have to have such a huge band to try to recreate that record, but we did the best we could."

Darkest Hour producer Jerry Douglas-who has won 14 Grammy awards and backed up everyone from Ray Charles to Paul Simon and George Jones-wanted to make a record The Gibson Brothers could actually play on the road. So, he picked the best songs out of dozens and squirreled the group away in Sound Emporium's Studio B. But then the pandemic hit.

"We did our last shows in March of 2020," Eric says. "We were in Nashville the week everything was shutting down. It was surreal, but Jerry was like, 'Guys, the world's going crazy. Let's let this be our little cocoon.' And we did. We cut all of the acoustic stuff and then went home and didn't play any more gigs until things started opening. Then we went back and finished the record with Jerry in February of 2021."

The result is arguably the strongest record The Gibson Brothers have ever made. The songs recorded in the first recording period featured Mike Barber (bass), Justin Moses (mandolin), Eamon McLoughlin (fiddle), and of course, Jerry Douglas, adding in John Gardner (drums), Guthrie Trapp (electric guitar), Todd Parks (bass), and Alison Krauss (vocals) for the final tracks, Darkest Hour showcases just how easily Eric and Leigh move from what Dan Auerbach dubbed "country soul" ("I Go Driving") to high octane bluegrass ("What a Difference A Day Makes" and "Dust") with Douglas always keeping the spotlight on the songs themselves. "That's what I love about those guys," Douglas told me, "they are just great songwriters."

Catch The Gibson Brothers On Tour:

Jan. 26 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

Jan. 27 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

Jan. 28 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run

Jan. 29 - Newburyport, MA - Firehouse Center

Feb. 2 - Glens Falls, NY - The Park Theater

Feb. 3 - Clinton, NY - Kirkland Art Center

Feb. 4 - Norwood, NY - Norwood Central School

Feb. 9 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head

Feb. 10 - Richmond, VA - The Tin Pan

Feb. 11 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

Feb. 12 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Feb. 16 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

Feb. 18 - Nashville, TN - Analog at Hutton Hotel

Feb. 19 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle



Otra is a duo of two sisters. Recorded at their home in foggy Pacifica, CA, their debut album 'I’m Not That Way' (out digitally on Feb 10, 2023 via Thirty Something Records) documents their journey as they learn to see themselves more clearly and exist outside of expectations. Watch the new lyric video now!
Greensky Bluegrass has announced their annual Colorado amphitheater run. This year the band will play two special “Evening With” performances at the Dillon Amphitheater Sept 13 and 14 before heading to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two more performances Sept 15 and 16. Check out the tour dates now!
In addition to a new mono remix of the entire album on red and white LPs, this package includes a red glitter 7' with Jack White's original solo demos of Elephant fan favorite 'Hypnotize,' a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.
Drop the needle on the opening number “Magic City” from the cheekily named METAL MARTY'S GREATEST HITS, the new solo album by Supersuckers guitarist METAL MARTY, and for the next 35 minutes you will be taken on a tour of Magic City, Idaho, an unusual lakeside resort town with a penchant for partying and no shortage of odd characters.

January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
