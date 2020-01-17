The Gatlin Brothers Launch '65th Anniversary' Tour

GRAMMY® Award-winning country legends Larry, Steve and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers are hitting the road to celebrate six and a half decades of music. The brothers' "65th Anniversary Tour" takes place throughout 2020 with more than 60 live concerts by the year's end. Today, the brothers announced the first leg of the tour that includes stops in Kansas City, MO; Arlington, TX; Deadwood, SD; Chandler, AZ; Bremen, GA; Fort Wayne, IN; Sandusky, OH; Irvine, CA; Council Bluffs, IA, and more.

"The man who loves his job is always on vacation," says Larry. "Well, I've been on vacation with my two best friends, brother Steve and brother Rudy, for 65 years, singing our music for millions of wonderful people. I am greatly blessed!"

Sixty-five years ago this spring, Grand Ole Opry members (for 43 years) the Gatlin Brothers began singing together as children. It all began in Abilene, Texas, in 1955, when Larry was six, Steve was four and Rudy was two. Led by their mother, the young trio sang at various church and public events throughout Texas, honing their craft with each performance. As the years went by, the brothers continued their musical journey that eventually led them to mainstream success in the late 1970s. Platinum and Gold-selling albums and a throng of hit songs (including "All the Gold in California," "Broken Lady," "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You)" and "I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love") thrust the brothers into stardom, making them household names by the mid 1980s.

Throughout the years, the Gatlins have performed in thousands of live concert venues including some of the most prestigious in the country: the White House, the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, the Houston Astrodome and more.

The national tour kicks off tonight, January 17, at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay, WI. More dates will be announced in the coming weeks at gatlinbrothers.com.

Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers "65th Anniversary Tour" Dates:

Jan 17 - Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre

Jan 18 - Kansas City, MO - Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Jan 19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Jan 21 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

Jan 25-28 - The Country Music Cruise

Feb 4 - Palmetto, FL - Bradenton Area Convention Center

Feb 13/14 - Wickenburg, AZ - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

Feb 15 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

Feb 21 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

Feb 22 - McPherson, KS - McPherson Opera House

Feb 27 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Feb 29 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater

March 14 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts

March 20 - St. Louis, MO - River City Casino

March 27 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

March 28 - Dalhart, TX - La Rita Performing Arts Theatre

March 29 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

April 4 - Bremen, GA - Mill Town Music Hall

April 7 - Indian Wells, CA - Toscana Country Club

April 28 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

May 8 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

May 9 - Sandusky, OH - Sandusky State Theatre

June 5 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural and Civic Center

July 25-Aug 1 - The Gaither Cruise

Aug 20 - Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome Theatre

Aug 21 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Aug 22 - Greenville, TX - Greenville Municipal Auditorium

Sept 18 - Poway, CA - Poway Center for the Performing Arts

Sept 19 - Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Lewis Family Playhouse

Oct 4 - Irvine, CA - Irvine Barclay Theatre

Oct 24 - Branson, MO - The Mansion Theatre

Nov 5 - Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Nov 6 - Council Bluffs, IA - The Arts Center at Iowa Western

Nov 7 - Mason City, IA - North Iowa Community Auditorium

Dec 3 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House





