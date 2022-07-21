Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Garden Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'

The Garden Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'

Their new album is due out September 8th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Southern California band The Garden have announced their new album, Horses on Route 66, due out September 8th.

The album marks twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears first independent release since a run of critically acclaimed records with Epitaph, and their most blistering collection yet. Lead single "Orange County Punk Rock Legend" combines sunny guitars and bit-crushed drums over a snarling hook.

The song "was written in the back of an old restaurant called Yang Ming" explains Wyatt, "I decided to write it after being slapped by the old cook." The video finds the band in full jester attire, ripping it up at the skatepark while a towering clown looms in the background. PAPER Magazine described called it "as playful as it is nihilistic" in their premiere of the video. It is quintessential for the singular duo, and you can see it all play out below.

In support of the album, The Garden will bring their legendary live show on a massive run of U.S. tour dates that includes a festival appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

"Orange County Punk Rock Legend" is preceded by the viciously catchy "Freight Yard," released in May.

Watch the new music video here:

The Garden Tour Dates

10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

10/07 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

10/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/17 - Detroit, MI @ Eastern

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

11/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP
July 21, 2022

Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions. Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21, 2022

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. 
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'
July 21, 2022

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled “Gold.” The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, “Gold” embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis. The track was recorded with their bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.
Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'
July 21, 2022

House music is experiencing a resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space—he’s ahead of the curve. The multi-hyphenate producer and singer has announced his debut full-length Real Cultural Shit, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house.
Robyn Hitchcock to Release First New Album in Over Five Years
July 21, 2022

The veteran British artist’s first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! is heralded by the mischievous first single, “The Shuffle Man,” with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube. Pre-order the new album now!