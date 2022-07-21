The Garden Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'
Their new album is due out September 8th.
Southern California band The Garden have announced their new album, Horses on Route 66, due out September 8th.
The album marks twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears first independent release since a run of critically acclaimed records with Epitaph, and their most blistering collection yet. Lead single "Orange County Punk Rock Legend" combines sunny guitars and bit-crushed drums over a snarling hook.
The song "was written in the back of an old restaurant called Yang Ming" explains Wyatt, "I decided to write it after being slapped by the old cook." The video finds the band in full jester attire, ripping it up at the skatepark while a towering clown looms in the background. PAPER Magazine described called it "as playful as it is nihilistic" in their premiere of the video. It is quintessential for the singular duo, and you can see it all play out below.
In support of the album, The Garden will bring their legendary live show on a massive run of U.S. tour dates that includes a festival appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.
"Orange County Punk Rock Legend" is preceded by the viciously catchy "Freight Yard," released in May.
Watch the new music video here:
The Garden Tour Dates
10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Howard
10/07 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
10/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz
10/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
11/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/17 - Detroit, MI @ Eastern
11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Slow Down
11/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom