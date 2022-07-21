The Garden Announce New Album & Share Lead Single 'Orange County Punk Rock Legend'

Southern California band The Garden have announced their new album, Horses on Route 66, due out September 8th.

The album marks twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears first independent release since a run of critically acclaimed records with Epitaph, and their most blistering collection yet. Lead single "Orange County Punk Rock Legend" combines sunny guitars and bit-crushed drums over a snarling hook.

The song "was written in the back of an old restaurant called Yang Ming" explains Wyatt, "I decided to write it after being slapped by the old cook." The video finds the band in full jester attire, ripping it up at the skatepark while a towering clown looms in the background. PAPER Magazine described called it "as playful as it is nihilistic" in their premiere of the video. It is quintessential for the singular duo, and you can see it all play out below.

In support of the album, The Garden will bring their legendary live show on a massive run of U.S. tour dates that includes a festival appearance at When We Were Young in Las Vegas.

"Orange County Punk Rock Legend" is preceded by the viciously catchy "Freight Yard," released in May.

Watch the new music video here:

The Garden Tour Dates

10/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/04 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/06 - Washington, DC @ The Howard

10/07 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/10 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

10/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

10/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/12 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/17 - Detroit, MI @ Eastern

11/18 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Slow Down

11/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/25 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/26 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/27 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom