The Ford Continues Free Online Series From The Ford Presenting Invertigo Dance Theatre

Invertigo Dance Theatre’s After It Happened tells the story of a community rebuilding itself and searching for hope.

Feb. 26, 2021  

Invertigo Dance Theatre presents After It Happened - a story of trauma, hope, and healing.

Set in the aftermath of a natural disaster, Invertigo Dance Theatre's After It Happened tells the story of a community rebuilding itself and searching for hope among the refuse. This moving performance blends dance, theater and live music, capturing the feelings of resilience, desperation and regrowth that come in tragedy's aftermath.

Recorded live on stage at The Ford in 2016, After It Happened was choregraphed by Laura Karlin in collaboration with the performers and features nine dancers, two musicians, comedy, tragedy, transformation and a dress made from blue trash bags and packing tape. Original music composed by Toby Karlin, Diana Lynn and Hyosun Choi.

From The Ford revisits past performances captured live on The Ford's stage by Los Angeles television station LA36. Each installation includes a curated selection of archival footage and newly created artist introductions providing additional insight into the work.

Streaming Thursday, March 11, 2021, 6:30PM. After It Happened is available to view on YouTube and Facebook and at www.theford.com.


