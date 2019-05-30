The Ergs! Announce Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of LP

May. 30, 2019  

The Ergs! Announce Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of LP

15 years ago, New Jersey's The Ergs! made a record that Rolling Stone called, "the 34th Greatest Pop Punk Album." In celebration, they're playing a couple shows!

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 12pm EST over at DorkRockCorkRod.com.

THE ERGS! ON TOUR

9.7 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
9.13-15 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
11.15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
11.16 - Washington, DC @ St. Stephens Church
12.7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
12.14 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (early)
12.15 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (late)

Tour Poster: Alex DiMattesa

PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA DON GIOVANNI

PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA BANDCAMP



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • BURAK Announces MAIA Remixes
  • Hua Li Shares SOCIAL MEDS Video Via Exclaim
  • U2 Tour Dates Announced For New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea
  • No Quarter 'Rambles On' With 2019 Tour Dates
  • DC Jazz Festival Adds Cassandra Wilson, Kenny Garrett & Joshua Redman To Great Masters of Jazz Celebration
  • Scott H. Biram and Jesse Dayton Release Collaborative Covers 7”

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup