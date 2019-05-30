The Ergs! Announce Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of LP
15 years ago, New Jersey's The Ergs! made a record that Rolling Stone called, "the 34th Greatest Pop Punk Album." In celebration, they're playing a couple shows!
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 12pm EST over at DorkRockCorkRod.com.
THE ERGS! ON TOUR
9.7 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
9.13-15 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
11.15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar
11.16 - Washington, DC @ St. Stephens Church
12.7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
12.14 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (early)
12.15 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (late)
Tour Poster: Alex DiMattesa
PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA DON GIOVANNI
PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA BANDCAMP