The Ergs! Announce Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary Of LP

15 years ago, New Jersey's The Ergs! made a record that Rolling Stone called, "the 34th Greatest Pop Punk Album." In celebration, they're playing a couple shows!



Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 12pm EST over at DorkRockCorkRod.com.

THE ERGS! ON TOUR

9.7 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

9.13-15 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

11.15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

11.16 - Washington, DC @ St. Stephens Church

12.7 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

12.14 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (early)

12.15 - Allston, MA @ Great Scott (late)



Tour Poster: Alex DiMattesa



PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA DON GIOVANNI



PURCHASE "DORKROCKCORKROD" VIA BANDCAMP





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You