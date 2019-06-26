The Drums Share New Track TRY, Summer Tour Dates Begin July

Today The Drums have released the wistful new single "Try" - listen below!



"This song was originally going to be released back in 2014, but I didn't feel the version I had was good enough to release," The Drums' Jonny Pierce explained. "It was only after we re-recorded it with bending, haunting strings did the song feel good enough to let into the world. It's a song about loving someone at peak level only to get little to nothing in return."

Listen to TRY here:





This past April



Pierce was more open than ever, keeping his control freakery at bay while working with others to produce and record the album. He brought in Chris Coady (Beach House, Future Islands, Amen Dunes) to mix it. If there was a guitar part he wanted to write but couldn't play, he brought in a guitarist. It's also the first Drums record with a live drummer. Delegating freed up Pierce's time to produce a more specific vision. "I used to think our songs sounded like they were held together by scotch tape," Pierce said. "These are more bulletproof."



This summer The Drums will continue to tour in support of Brutalism with a run of West coast dates that will hit San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland and more. All upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

7/25 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

7/26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

7/30 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

7/31 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

8/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

8/3 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

8/6 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

8/7 - Vancouver, Canada - Imperial Vancouver

8/8 - Seattle, WA - Showbox





