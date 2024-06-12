The Dollyrots Release New 7 Inch 'Wrapped in Sunshine'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for their infectious and high-energy pop-punk anthems the Dollyrots—Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and Simon Hancock (drums)—are set to kick off the Wrapped In Sunshine Tours, hitting the West Coast with Diesel Boy and Go Betty Go on select dates, and East Coast dates in July with The Boreouts and Soraia. The full list of tour dates is below, and tickets are available HERE.

Ahead of the summer dates the band has released a limited edition 7-inch single on colored vinyl via Wicked Cool Records, featuring two new tracks, the A-side “Wrapped In Sunshine,” which is currently in heavy rotation on Sirius XM’s Channel 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage, and has been added to Apple Music’s New In Rock playlist. The B-side is their take on Bonnie Tyler’s "Holding Out for a Hero" a song originally recorded for the soundtrack to the 1984 film Footloose.

The Dollyrots will also embark and play multiple sets on a four-day voyage on the inaugural Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise. The cruise, produced by Sixthman, features a loud and brash lineup that includes headliners Social Distortion, X, Rocket From the Crypt, The Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97’s, The Baseball Project and more. The cruise will kick off on May 9th, 2025, in Miami on the Norwegian Gem, with a stop in Nassau, Bahamas, along the way, before returning on May 13th. Underground Garage deejays like Count Peter Zaremba, the Mighty Manfred, the Dollyrots own Kelly Ogden, and Palmyra Delran will be aboard to host live radio tapings. Michael Des Barres will serve as master of ceremonies. Tickets are on sale now at UndergroundGarageCruise.com.

On Tour Dates

West Coast:

June 14 at the Funhouse in Seattle, WA with Diesel Boy

June 15 at Twilight Café in Portland, OR with Diesel Boy

June 16 at John Henry’s in Eugene, OR with special guests

June 17 at Harlow’s in Sacramento, CA with Go Betty Go

June 18 at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA with Go Betty Go

June 19 at Full Circle in Fresno, CA with Go Betty Go

June 20 at The Echo in Los Angeles, CA with Go Betty Go

June 21 at The Siren in Morrow Bay, CA with Go Betty Go

June 22 at The Parish at House of Blues in Anaheim, CA with Go Betty Go

June 23 at Casbah in San Diego, CA with Go Betty Go

East Coast:

July 11 at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville, FL with The Boreouts

July 12 at Masquerade in Atlanta, GA with The Boreouts

July 13 at Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte, NC with The Boreouts

July 15 at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD with The Boreouts

July 16 at Lovedrafts Brewing in Mechanicsburg, PA with The Boreouts

July 17 at Café Nine in New Haven, CT with The Boreouts

July 18 at The Stone Church in Brattleboro, VT with The Boreouts

July 19 at Sonia Live Music in Cambridge, MA with The Boreouts

July 20 at Kingsland Bar & Grill in Brooklyn, NY with The Boreouts

July 21 at Alchemy in Providence, RI

July 23 at MilkBoy in Philadelphia, PA with Soraia

July 24 at Atlas Brew Works in Washington, DC with Soraia

July 25 at Ember Music Hall in Richmond, VA with Soraia

July 26 at The Radio Room in Greenville, SC

July 27 at Tin Roof in Charleston, SC

Photo Credit: Jen Rosenstein

