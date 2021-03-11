'The Dave Weckl Band: Live in St. Louis' Due Out April 9

The Dave Weckl Band: Live in St. Louis at the Chesterfield Jazz Festival 2019, due out April 9 via Autumn Hill Records, reunites renowned drummer Dave Weckl with founding band members Jay Oliver on keyboards, Tom Kennedy on bass and, for the first time in more than 20 years, Buzz Feiten on guitar.

They're joined by Weckl's longtime saxophonist of choice, Gary Meek, who joined in 2003 - making this a unique but integral incarnation of the band. The music will be released digitally through Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other streaming platforms, while a full HD video will be available exclusively to subscribers of the Dave Weckl Online School.

"It's a really good feeling for me to have the band come back together and perform this music that we conceived 25 or 30 years ago," Weckl says. "Especially now, to be able to share the live experience since many of us haven't had much of a chance to do this lately, since it feels like we've been living on another planet. I think people are hungrier than ever just to have a reminder like this."

The Dave Weckl Band came back together at the invitation of St. Louis musicians Rob and Mike Silverman, co-founders of the Chesterfield Festival. Longtime fans, the Silvermans also share the hometown pride of fellow St. Louis natives Weckl, Oliver and Kennedy - all three of whom have played together since their teenage years in the city, making the gig a homecoming as well as a reunion.