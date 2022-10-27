The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Announces Special Halloween Pre-Sale For New Album “Death Roll Blues”

K.K. Hammond is recognized as the "Queen of Horror Blues" music. Her 2023 album release, "Death Roll Blues" goes on Pre-Sale this Monday, October 31st, 2022 -Halloween.

The Curse of K.K. Hammond is an innovative slide guitarist, singer and songwriter who is interpreting Blues music from her own unique perspective. With a love for all things dark, she takes influence from Blues icons such as Skip James, Robert Johnson, Son House, Charlie Patton and Leadbelly, and combines it with her personal musical style and lyrics, thus creatively transforming the Blues genre into her own unique sound, known as "Horror Blues."

Hammond explains her sound: "It must never be forgotten than Blues music traditionally arose out of some very hard times for African American people and has touched upon some dark subject matters historically. Of course, the early folklore surrounding musicians such as Tommy Johnson and Robert Johnson selling their souls to the devil certainly paved the way for the combination of blues and horror themes too. My lyrics tend to be pretty dark and unsettling at times, and I felt this was the perfect springboard to launch myself into making horror themed music videos to best deliver them."

Her highly anticipated new album "Death Roll Blues" is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023. In order to celebrate the spooky season in its full force, K.K. Hammond has announced a special Halloween pre-sale for the album, thus giving listeners an opportunity to get a look at the album before the official launch date. For those who purchase the album in advance, the title track will be available as an "Instant Gratification" track.

K.K's single "The Ballad of Lampshade Ed" (featuring David & the Devil, a fellow bluesman who can claim Jason Momoa as a fan) was extremely well received by listeners and fans hitting the Number 1 spot on the UK itunes Blues chart upon its release.

K.K has some excellent industry support including regular plays on the BBC radio 2 Blues Show with Cerys Matthews and Huey Morgan, and on the award-winning "Blue Show" with Gary Grainger. She is also regularly played on the "Balling the Jack Blues show" hosted by Joe Cushley, as well as a multitude of other blues radio stations and podcasts worldwide.

More details about The Curse of K.K. Hammond, along with the Halloween pre-sale, can be seen at http://www.thecurseofkkhammond.com .