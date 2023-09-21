The Complete Unknowns Celebrate The Music Of Bob Dylan At Bay Street Theater!

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of THE COMPLETE UNKNOWNS to the stage on Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. In their only Hamptons performance of 2023.

THE COMPLETE UNKNOWNS have performed Mr. Dylan's songs over the last 16 years. The band has dived deep into Bob's catalog as well as the most familiar work. Bob Dylan at 82 years young continues to tour the world introducing new material and ever changing. This show will feature "BACK to BASICS", the songs that put and keep Mr. Dylan on the map, taking a look at Dylan's seminal work. Performing songs such as "Don't Think Twice," Blowing In The Wind," and "Hurricane." Dancing is encouraged!



Band leader and lead vocalist, Brooklyn-born Michael Weiskopf has musically lived throughout the powerful Bob Dylan arch that influenced all popular music since the 1960s. He has actually played at many of the same venues in Greenwich Village in which Bob Dylan, John Sebastian, and Eric Anderson also performed.

With a repertoire that spans six decades of Dylan's material, The Complete Unknowns have toured both coasts of the United States and have performed internationally. The band consists of Michael Weiskopf (vocals, harmonica, and guitar), Randolph A. Hudson III (guitar and vocals), Stuart Sherman (keyboard and vocals), Taka Shimizu (bass and vocals), Klyph Black (guitar and vocals), James Benard (drums/percussion and vocals), Alex Sarkis (drums/percussion and vocals), and Lauren Matzen (percussion and vocals).



Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the Bay Street Theater Box office from 11 AM-5 PM Tuesdays - Saturdays or until the time of the show, by calling the Box Office at 631.725.9500 or 24/7 online at BayStreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For a full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.