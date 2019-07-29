The Chats Release New Video For IDENTITY THEFT

Australian punks, The Chats have released their catchy new single, Identity Theft today via their own label, Bargain Bin Records, available here to download or stream.



Famed for their classic Smoko video (that has now reached 7.5m views), the Queensland trio have been touring all over America this month to sold out crowds, including a stop in LA where Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, QOTSA's Josh Homme and Alex turner and Matt Helders from Arctic Monkeys watched them play in front of 1000 people.

Watch the video here:





Their latest single, Identity Theft, "is about when you buy drugs on the internet and a hacker steals your credit card number and your identity," explains front man Eamon Sandwith. A story we can all relate to right?! Probably not, but The Chats' new jam is garage punk in flavour and has more in common lyrically with a particular episode of Black Mirror - but you will have to check the lyrics yourself for confirmation on that.



These beer-drinking, mullet-sporting, shed rockers are on a roll and will be heading to Reading & Leeds this August to play their debut UK festival live shows ahead of a full UK headline tour this winter that will end at The 02 Forum, London on December 14th. Don't miss them.



Pre-order tickets at thechatslovebeer.com



Nov 30th Brighton, Concorde 2

Dec 1st Oxford, 02 Academy

Dec 2nd Norwich, Waterfront

Dec 3rd Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Dec 4th Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Dec 5th Newcastle, Riverside

Dec 6th Edinburgh, Summerhall

Dec 7th Aberdeen, Lemon Tree

Dec 9th Glasgow, Garage

Dec 10th Manchester, 02 Ritz

Dec 11th Birmingham, 02 Institute

Dec 12th Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 13th Bristol, 02 Academy

Dec 14th London, 02 Forum



The Chats are:



Eamon Sandwith bass / vocals

Josh Price - guitar / vocals

Matt Boggis on drums





