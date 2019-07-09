The Brother Brothers feat. Sarah Jarosz Premiere COLORADO Video, Plus Announce Fall Tour Dates

Earlier this spring, The Brother Brothers partnered up with old friends - folk darling Sarah Jarosz ?and bassist Jeff Picker - ?at a house in Nashville to create a stunning rendition of "Colorado," taken from The Brother Brothers' debut album Some People I Know out now on Compass Records.? Intimate acoustics ?and three-part harmonies demonstrate the striking talent of these musicians. Today, Billboard premiered the captivating performance, saying "insert."

This is The Brother Brothers' first release since beloved single "Siren Song," which drew critical comparison to the "the close harmonies and gentle melodies of Simon & Garfunkel" from Brooklyn Vegan and toppedSpotify's Fresh Folk playlist, amassing nearly four million streams. The band are currently on tour in Europe and recently stopped by BBC Radio 3 for a live, in-studio performance. Listen here.

Watch the video here:

The Brother Brothers' first full-length release transcended genres, drawing acclaim from press including Rolling Stone Country, NPR, Billboard and more, as well as fervent attention from playlists like Spotify's Fresh Folk,Infinite Acoustic, and Front Porch, Amazon's Brushland and YouTube's Coffee Shop Blend. The band spent the bulk of their time following on the road, including runs with Folk Music Awards' Artist of the Year I'm With Her (of which Sarah Jarosz is one third), Mipso and Dead Horses in addition to extensive headlining runs. This year has been one of massive milestones for the indie folk duo, having sold out venues in Los Angeles, Chicago and London among others, and made pivotal appearances at NPR's Mountain Stage, SXSW, Folk Alliance International, and Nelsonville Music Festival.

THE BROTHER BROTHERS LIVE

TICKETS ON SALE JULY 12 | SPOTIFY PRE-SALE JULY 10

July 09 | Copenhagen, SE at Jazz Fest

July 11 | Hamburg, DE at Sound Yard

July 12 | Oberhausen, DE at Static Roots Festival

July 19 | Columbia, MD at The Soundry

July 20 | Pomeroy, OH at Fur Peace Ranch

July 21 | Reedsville, WV at Modern Homestead

July 23 | Williamstown, MA at Clark Art Institute

July 25-26 | Hiram, ME at Ossipee Valley Music Festival

July 27 | Portsmouth, NH at 3S Artspace

July 28 | Norwood, NY at Norwood Village Series

July 31 | Boston, MA at The Burren

August 01 | Ridgefield, CT at CHIRP

August 03 | Manchester, VT at Billsville

August 5-6 | Nantucket, MA at The Gaslight

August 9-11 | Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Folk Festival

August 16-18 | Bear Creek, AB at Bear Creek Folk Festival

September 2-8 | Sisters, OR at Sisters Residency

September 10 | Seattle, WA at Tractor Tavern

September 11 | Spokane, WA at The Bartlett

September 12 | Portland, OR at Mississippi Studios

September 13 | Medford, OR at Fry Family Farm

September 14 | Winters, CA at The Palms Playhouse

September 15 | San Francisco, CA at Bottom Of The Hill

September 17 | Los Angeles, CA at Moroccan Lounge

September 25 | Newport, KY at The Southgate House Revival

September 26 | Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups

September 27 | Delphi, IN at Delphi Opera House

September 28 | Winona, MN at Boats and Bluegrass

September 29 | Aurora, IL at The Venue

October 3-4 | Greer, SC at Fall Albino Skunk Music Festival

October 05 | Milton, GA at Matildas Music Under The Pines

October 06 | Decatur, GA at Eddie's Attic

October 12 | Eden, TX at Green Apple Art Center

October 15 | Santa Fe, NM at Paradiso

October 16 | Albuquerque, NM at The Cooperage

October 17 | Los Alamos, NM at Fuller Lodge Art Center

October 18 | Boulder, CO at Chautauqua Community House

October 19 | Denver, CO at Tuft Theatre





