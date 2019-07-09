The Brother Brothers feat. Sarah Jarosz Premiere COLORADO Video, Plus Announce Fall Tour Dates
Earlier this spring, The Brother Brothers partnered up with old friends - folk darling Sarah Jarosz ?and bassist Jeff Picker - ?at a house in Nashville to create a stunning rendition of "Colorado," taken from The Brother Brothers' debut album Some People I Know out now on Compass Records.? Intimate acoustics ?and three-part harmonies demonstrate the striking talent of these musicians. Today, Billboard premiered the captivating performance, saying "insert."
This is The Brother Brothers' first release since beloved single "Siren Song," which drew critical comparison to the "the close harmonies and gentle melodies of Simon & Garfunkel" from Brooklyn Vegan and toppedSpotify's Fresh Folk playlist, amassing nearly four million streams. The band are currently on tour in Europe and recently stopped by BBC Radio 3 for a live, in-studio performance. Listen here.
Watch the video here:
The Brother Brothers' first full-length release transcended genres, drawing acclaim from press including Rolling Stone Country, NPR, Billboard and more, as well as fervent attention from playlists like Spotify's Fresh Folk,Infinite Acoustic, and Front Porch, Amazon's Brushland and YouTube's Coffee Shop Blend. The band spent the bulk of their time following on the road, including runs with Folk Music Awards' Artist of the Year I'm With Her (of which Sarah Jarosz is one third), Mipso and Dead Horses in addition to extensive headlining runs. This year has been one of massive milestones for the indie folk duo, having sold out venues in Los Angeles, Chicago and London among others, and made pivotal appearances at NPR's Mountain Stage, SXSW, Folk Alliance International, and Nelsonville Music Festival.
THE BROTHER BROTHERS LIVE
TICKETS ON SALE JULY 12 | SPOTIFY PRE-SALE JULY 10
July 09 | Copenhagen, SE at Jazz Fest
July 11 | Hamburg, DE at Sound Yard
July 12 | Oberhausen, DE at Static Roots Festival
July 19 | Columbia, MD at The Soundry
July 20 | Pomeroy, OH at Fur Peace Ranch
July 21 | Reedsville, WV at Modern Homestead
July 23 | Williamstown, MA at Clark Art Institute
July 25-26 | Hiram, ME at Ossipee Valley Music Festival
July 27 | Portsmouth, NH at 3S Artspace
July 28 | Norwood, NY at Norwood Village Series
July 31 | Boston, MA at The Burren
August 01 | Ridgefield, CT at CHIRP
August 03 | Manchester, VT at Billsville
August 5-6 | Nantucket, MA at The Gaslight
August 9-11 | Edmonton, AB at Edmonton Folk Festival
August 16-18 | Bear Creek, AB at Bear Creek Folk Festival
September 2-8 | Sisters, OR at Sisters Residency
September 10 | Seattle, WA at Tractor Tavern
September 11 | Spokane, WA at The Bartlett
September 12 | Portland, OR at Mississippi Studios
September 13 | Medford, OR at Fry Family Farm
September 14 | Winters, CA at The Palms Playhouse
September 15 | San Francisco, CA at Bottom Of The Hill
September 17 | Los Angeles, CA at Moroccan Lounge
September 25 | Newport, KY at The Southgate House Revival
September 26 | Columbus, OH at Ace of Cups
September 27 | Delphi, IN at Delphi Opera House
September 28 | Winona, MN at Boats and Bluegrass
September 29 | Aurora, IL at The Venue
October 3-4 | Greer, SC at Fall Albino Skunk Music Festival
October 05 | Milton, GA at Matildas Music Under The Pines
October 06 | Decatur, GA at Eddie's Attic
October 12 | Eden, TX at Green Apple Art Center
October 15 | Santa Fe, NM at Paradiso
October 16 | Albuquerque, NM at The Cooperage
October 17 | Los Alamos, NM at Fuller Lodge Art Center
October 18 | Boulder, CO at Chautauqua Community House
October 19 | Denver, CO at Tuft Theatre