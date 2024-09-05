The Brook & The Bluff Shares New Single 'Bad Bad News'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie-folk sensation The Brook & The Bluff are returning with a brand new song titled “Bad Bad News,” out everywhere now. The track comes alongside the news of the band brining their celebrated live show back to audiences across the country supporing Stephen Sanchez and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

The group’s first release since September 2023, “Bad Bad News” sees The Brook & The Bluff expanding upon their unique fusion of indie rock and alternative-folk. The laid-back track is driven by a soulful drum & bass groove and sunny, cascading vocals, wrapping the track’s melancholy lyrics in an upbeat bow. Frontman Joseph Settine’s smooth vocals are at the forefront as he begs, “I know it’s bad, bad, news, but you should let me down easy.”

The band shares, “‘Bad Bad News’ is a song about being afraid of your own feelings and how they might affect another person, so you just bottle them up and subconsciously hope that the other person does something about it. It’s about how the fear of opening up can paralyze you and make everything worse! The bad bad news is that I can’t do what I need to do myself. It is set to happy music so… classic B&B.”

Last year, the band released their career-defining album Bluebeard, a record that sounded like a timeless classic. The group’s incandescent harmonies, masterful arrangements, all combined with an incredible live show have helped create an undeniable buzz around their music. They are now, by far, one of the most successful young bands at folk-rock’s amorphous contemporary edge, fusing the craft of the past with the ideas and avenues of the present.

The group is currently bringing their electrifying live performances across the country, supporting Stephen Sanchez this September. In October, they will embark on a run of shows supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise on select dates. Fans can also see them at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN, on September 28th. A full list of dates can be found below.

The Brook & The Bluff Tour Dates

9/6 - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn - Troutdale, OR *

9/7 - Hard Rock Live Sacramento - Wheatland, CA *

9/10 - The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV *

9/13 - YouTube Theater - Los Angeles, CA *

9/14 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA *

9/15 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA *

9/17 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ *

9/19 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO *

9/21 - The Great Saltair - Salt Lake City, UT *

9/24 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN *

9/25 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL *

9/27 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *

9/28 - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN

10/16 - The Anthem - Washington, DC #

10/18 - Gas South Arena - Duluth, GA

10/19 - Ascend Amphitheatre - Nashville, TN #

10/20 - The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL #

10/22 - Hard Rock Live Orlando - Orlando, FL #

10/23 - The Saint Augustine Amphitheater - St. Augustine, FL #

10/25 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC #

10/26 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC #

11/10 - Moon Crush “Avett Moon” - Miramar Beach, FL

* Supporting Stephen Sanchez

# Supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Photo credit: Noah Tidmore

