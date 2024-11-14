The Brook & The Bluff Release New EP 'This Could All Go Nowhere'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie-folk sensation The Brook & The Bluff share their latest EP, This Could All Go Nowhere, out everywhere now via AWAL. This Could All Go Nowhere serves as an enthralling, genre-blending new offering from a group truly making its mark.

Furthermore, they also share the EP’s focus track, “Calling Cards.” An upbeat, guitar-driven track that mixes vintage rock-and-roll sounds with modern production, “Calling Cards” explores the ups and downs of the journey of self-discovery, and how it never truly ends.

“The oldest original song in the band’s existence, we have been working on ‘Calling Cards’ for literally a decade (and change),” explains Joseph. “The first verse and instrumental breakdown are parts of the third song I had ever written, and they stuck around to this final version finally coming out in 2024. It’s a song that started about the insecurity of your 20s, finding the path to finding yourself - what are the calling cards of a person? What makes me, me? Twelve years later and there are still parts of me that feel close to being figured out, but not totally.”

The track follows on the release of previously-released singles, “Bad Bad News” and “Blue Jean.” “Bad Bad News” is a soulful sonic fusion about being afraid of your own emotions, while “Blue Jean” is a deceptively upbeat track exploring depression, personified by Blue Jean. Both tracks gave listeners an early taste of the EP, as well as proved the band’s ability to craft bright, captivating tracks that explore the complexity of the challenging emotions we all deal with.

This Could All Go Nowhere begins a new chapter of the band, seeing them at their most sonically evolved and lyrically intricate as they add new dimensions to their already-beloved sound. Blending soul, folk, and classic rock tones with modern indie elements, their sonic profile is one that is uniquely familiar, yet fresh. Across the five tracks, the band explores complex themes such as fear and emotional paralysis through their lyrics, all wrapped in upbeat melodies that are backed by captivating, intentional instrumental and vocal arrangements.

“‘This Could All Go Nowhere’ is a happy accident,” shares the band. “Five songs that we recorded just to be in the studio together - to make things together. No attachment, no album looming - just making music for the sake of it. After putting so much into the cohesiveness of ‘Bluebeard,’ we felt like just being a band again, and so here we are, being a real-life music band. The result is probably the most fun collection of songs that we have made to date. There is no pressure, no expectations, just music because, at the end of the day, this really could all go nowhere. And that would be just fine.

The group just completed an expansive North American run, bringing their revered live performances across the country. In September, they concluded an expansive tour supporting Stephen Sanchez, as well as a set at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN on September 28th. Earlier this month, they wrapped up a run of shows supporting Rainbow Kitten Surprise on select dates, as well as supporting the Avett Brothers at Moon Crush. In January, they’ll perform at Playground Music + Arts Fest in Gainesville, FL.

Photo credit: Bryant Bural & Noah Tidmore

