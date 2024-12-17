The Bloody Beetroots Set 20th Anniversary Worldwide Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“The Baddest Man In Electronic Music” aka The Bloody Beetroots aka Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo will celebrate two decades of making music that blur the lines between punk rock, electro and dance music. The Bloody Beetroots has announced details of his 20th Anniversary North American tour for spring 2025. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am local time here.

The worldwide tour kicks off February 8, 2025 at London’s Dingwalls. The North American leg begins April 16 at Warehouse Live in Houston. It will take The Bloody Beetroots through many major US and Canadian markets such as Austin, Albuquerque, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Montreal, New York and more.

The 20th Anniversary The Bloody Beetroots Tour will showcase all the music that put Sir Rifo on the map. Inspired by his lifelong love of punk rock and comics, Rifo first introduced The Bloody Beetroots in 2005, offering music fans an intense sound that mixes classical training and a passion for electronic music into an edgy rock-meets-dance hybrid. At each show, fans can experience the best of the genre-smashing Italian recording artist, songwriter and producer who is currently supporting his latest track “This is Blood,” featuring N8NOFACE and Teddy Killerz alongside material from his upcoming his two-part series, The Bloody Beetroots Forever Pt. 1 & Pt. 2, which will be released via Out of Line Music in 2025.

His set will include material from his albums 2009’s Romborama, featuring the iconic “Warp 1.9” with Steve Aoki, 2013’s Hide which successfully migrated into crossover territory with collaborations with rock and alternative icons like Paul McCartney and Tommy Lee and 2017’s The Great Electronic Swindle, where Rifo continued the electronic-rock narrative with guest spots from Perry Farrell, Jet, Gallows, Deap Vally and more, as well as EPs 2019’s Heavy (with Zhu and Dr. Fresch) and 2021’s The Catastrophists (with Tom Morello).

The Bloody Beetroots 20th Anniversary Tour dates are:

FEB 08 – London, UK – Dingwalls

FEB 15 – Budapest, HU – Akvárium Klub

APR 16 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

APR 17 – Austin, TX – Parish

APR 18 – Tempe, AZ – Sunbar

APR 19 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

APR 20 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

APR 21 – Vancouver, BC – The Red Room

APR 23 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf

APR 24 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

APR 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

APR 26 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

APR 27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

MAY 01 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

MAY 02 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

MAY 03 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

MAY 04 – Detroit, MI – DiamondBack Music Hall

MAY 30 – Hellendoorn, NL – Dauwpop

MAY 31 – Hulst, NL – Vestrock

About The Bloody Beetroots:

As of 2024, The Bloody Beetroots remains a pioneering force in the world of electronic music, bridging the gap between electro, punk rock, and dance genres. Founded in 2005 by Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, an Italian musician and producer, the project has undergone various transformations over the years, but has never wavered in its ability to captivate audiences globally. From his breakout hit "Warp 1.9" with Steve Aoki to his critically acclaimed albums like Romborama, Hide, and The Great Electronic Swindle, The Bloody Beetroots have carved out a unique niche.

The act gained international fame for its unique blend of electronic beats and live instruments, as well as his iconic TBB mask, which has become a symbol of his bold artistic vision. Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo’s collaborations read like a who's-who of the music industry, spanning from Paul McCartney to Tommy Lee and Jet. He’s also shared the stage with big names like Snoop Dogg, Metallica, The Prodigy and Kanye West, exhibiting his genre-defying ﬂexibility. In recent years, The Bloody Beetroots has delved into new sonic territories while still remaining true to his roots. The addition of various multimedia elements into his shows has elevated his performances into full-ﬂedged immersive experiences, earning Bob a dedicated following both in the festival circuit and in more intimate venues.

Still riding the wave of success, Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo continues to be a multi-faceted artist—DJ’ing, producing, and even engaging in activism, particularly in environmental causes. Rifo shows no signs of slowing down; he's still in the race, perpetually hungry for content, knowledge, and the next opportunity to electrify audiences. Through numerous albums, EPs, and global tours, The Bloody Beetroots remain an indomitable force in the music world, continually evolving while leaving an indelible mark on both fans and the industry at large.

Photo credit: Federico Cunial

Comments