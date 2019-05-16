The Beaches Release Acclaimed THE PROFESSIONAL EP Today

JUNO Award-winning rock band The Beaches release The Professional EPtoday via Island Records. In celebration, the band has unveiled a blazing new vertical video for standout album single "Snake Tongue" which premiered with New Noise Magazine. Strapped with growling guitars, powerful percussion and behemoth vocals, The Beaches are in the midst of a national US tour supporting Passion Pit for their Manners 10 Year Anniversary Tour. The band is thrilled to announce today that they will additionally be opening for The Rolling Stones on June 29.

Watch "Snake Tongue" Vertical Video here:

Produced by the band's long-time collaborator Jacknife Lee (The Killers, U2, Weezer), The Professional features three brand new tracks and the previously released singles "Snake Tongue" and "Fascination." The Professional builds upon the sound of the band's debut album. Weaving in influences from David Bowie to The Bangles to James Brown, the EP is an energetic romp into the world of The Beaches. From eschewing unwanted male attention to elevating the women they admire, each song builds a specific and still relatable world for the listener.



"We're so stoked to announce the release of our EP 'The Professional!' Thanks to everyone who helped us put this together. We're really proud of these songs and we hope you enjoy them!' Jordan Miller, The Beaches.

The Professional EP follows a whirlwind couple of years for the band. After two self-released EPs, The Beaches unveiled their debut album Late Show in October 2017. Late Show was produced by Emily Haines and Jimmy Shaw ofMetric. The album's first single "Money" secured #1 for three consecutive weeks and follow-up "T-Shirt" held the top spot for nine weeks on theBillboard Rock Chart.



Last year also saw The Beaches opening for the Foo Fighters, accompanying the Glorious Sons on their North American Tour and headlining their own shows across Canada. Additionally, the band received an iHeart MMVA nomination in the "Best New Canadian Artist" category where they performed their hit "T-Shirt," while Sir Elton John, whose support for the girls spans multiple singles. The year closed out with new track "Fascination" firmly embedded in the top 10 at alternative radio in Canada.



THE BEACHES TOUR DATES

* w/ Passion Pit

# = w/ The Rolling Stones, The Glorious Sons

^ w/ Eagles Of Death Metal



May 16 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

May 18 - Peterborough, ON @ The Venue

May 19 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport *

May 20 - Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre *

May 21 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport *

May 23 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

May 25 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem *

June 12 - London, UK @ Thousand Island London

June 13 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ^

June 14 - London, UK @ Omera

June 29 - Oro-Medonte, ON @ Burl's Creek #

July 13 - Ottawa, ON @ Mooney's Bay Park

July 27 - Brantford, ON @ Lion's Park

August 04 - Bala, ON @ The Kee to Bala

August 18 - Bath, ON @ Mackinnon Brothers Brewery

August 24 - Truro, NS @ @Rock The Hub

September 06 - Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl



Additional shows in Canada, Europe and the United States will be announced in the near future.





