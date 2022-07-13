Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Band Thanks! to Release Debut Album 'You're Welcome'

"You’re Welcome” is set to be released on July 15th, 2022, on all streaming platforms.

Jul. 13, 2022  
The band Thanks! is pleased to announce the release of their first full-length project. "You're Welcome" is set to be released on July 15th, 2022, on all streaming platforms. The album features 14 original songs from the group.

Blending influences of blues, alternative, rock, and jazz, Thanks! set out to create a project that helped to define their sound. The album is a mix of fun, upbeat jams to sad, pensive overtures that take you on a journey of life, love, and imagination. Thanks! aims to create songs for any mood or feeling as they try to connect with audiences of all ages.

The album includes the radio singles "I Choose You" and "Gimme A Break." In preparation of the album's release, Thanks! will be dropping another single, "How Bout You" on Friday, 7/8 to give listeners another taste of what's to come on the full length record.

Thanks! has also lined up a tour around the regional area. They have played the first quarter of the tour already, including stops in New Jersey, Manhattan and Vermont.

The second part of the tour features an album release party on 8/7 at Putnam Place with What? The Band and one more band TBA. A stop at Argyle Brewing Company in Cambridge, NY on 8/16. Their first festival appearance at the Lake George BBQ & Music Festival on 8/19. A show at ONCO Brewing Company near Syracuse on 8/27, Saratoga Winery on 9/9 and BarVino in North Creek, NY on 10/26. Other dates still TBA.

The band is also releasing a new merch line with the new album branding. Fans and listeners can purchase five newly designed t-shirts, a baseball cap, and a beanie from the band on their website here.

Thanks! is incredibly excited for the opportunity to release their music to the world.

"We spent a lot of hours developing these songs into everything we hoped they could be," Andrew Grella, lead singer said. "We hope everyone enjoys these as much as we enjoyed creating them. They are some of my favorite songs we have made to this day."

"We are so excited to see this album come to fruition after all their hard work, dedication, and inspiration to bring these songs to light." Thanks! has a special vibe and we look forward to seeing the band get out on the road and really rocking this new album! Michelle Moyer, Perpetual Vibes.

The band recorded the project at White Lake Music and Post in Colonie, NY. The album was engineered, mixed and mastered by Brett Portzer. The horn players on the record are Haley Duraski on trumpet, Scott Chatfield on tenor sax, Adam Myers on trombone, and Mallorie Meyer on French Horn. Andrew Grella is the lead singer, saxophonist, and rhythm piano/organ player. Andrew DeWolf from the Musicals with Cheese Podcast is the bassist and performs backup vocals. Ben "Chunk" Martin plays drums and performs backup vocals.

Enjoy "You're Welcome", the first full-length project from the band Thanks!

Listen to the new single there:

